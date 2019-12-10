Annual Northwestern Mutual Scholarship Program Helps Childhood Cancer Survivors and Siblings Achieve Higher Education

Company announces 2019 program recipients, opens application process for 2020 submissions

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual is dedicated to supporting children and families who have been impacted by childhood cancer through research funding and providing resources for survivors and their families. Today, through its Foundation, the company announced the recipients of its 2019 Childhood Cancer Survivor and Sibling Scholarship program. The application process for the 2020 program is also now open for submissions.

"Childhood cancer takes away many things from children – and a chance to go to college should not be one of them," said Eric Christophersen, president, Northwestern Mutual Foundation. "Our college scholarship program grants both survivors and siblings of those affected the opportunity to continue their education and pursue college dreams."

As lasting financial challenges often result from expensive cancer treatments, the scholarship program was created to ease the financial stress of college on families by helping to fund tuition and school fees. Each of the 35 students selected as a scholarship recipient has been affected by childhood cancer, either as a survivor or sibling, and has demonstrated a strong academic standing. All applicants wrote an essay detailing his or her personal experience with childhood cancer; those selected will receive a $5,000 renewable scholarship for a total of $10,000.

Recipients of the 2019 Childhood Cancer Survivor and Sibling Scholarship program include:

2019 Scholarship Recipients

Name/State

School

Abigail Johansen; Washington

Gonzaga University

Allison Lin; New York

Columbia University

Alyssa Nevarez; California

University of California – Los Angeles

Ambrosia Havan; Ohio

The Ohio State University

Amelia Setser; West Virginia

West Virginia University

Anna Martin; Tennessee

Belmont University

Bailey Walker; Utah

The University of Tampa

Beth Skinner; Florida

Florida State University

Brady Hunker; Pennsylvania

Grove City College

Brandon Caramanis; Virginia

The University of Virginia

Cammy Truong; Michigan

University of Pennsylvania

Chase Sieradski; Colorado

The University of Alabama

Declan Rooney; Colorado

The Ohio State University

Eli Liebelt; Wisconsin

University of Wisconsin – Fond du Lac

Emma Strange; Vermont

New England Conservatory of Music

Giorgia Nicolaou; California

University of California – Los Angeles

Grace Padilla; Arizona

Westminster College

Hannah Precise; Alabama

Samford University

Jacob Shell; New York

Northeastern University

Kathleen Soller; Indiana

Saint Mary's College

Kayla DuMez; Wisconsin

Wisconsin Lutheran College

Kaylie Pendleton; California

Pacific Northwest College of Art

Kenna Biddle; Kansas

Wichita State University

Lauren White; Louisiana

Louisiana State University

Lindsey Ellwin; South Dakota

Grand Canyon University

Lydia Pankratz; Minnesota

University of Northwestern – St. Paul

Madison Smutz; Nebraska

University of Nebraska – Omaha

Matha Yenter; Wisconsin

University of Wisconsin – La Crosse

Maya Keesey; Illinois

Marquette University

Megan Ardren; Vermont

The University of Vermont

Samantha Sowa; Illinois

North Central College

Saxton Crump; Colorado

Texas A&M University

Shannon Johnson; Utah

Utah State University

Stephen Dwyer; Arizona

Lake Forest College

Sydney Cutler; Montana

Pima Medical Institute

The above scholars join the 2018 cohort of Northwestern Mutual scholarship recipients who are completing the second year of their award. The Northwestern Mutual Childhood Cancer Scholarship Program is administered through Scholarship America, the nation's largest nonprofit scholarship and education support organization.

The applications for next year's scholarship programs are now open through January 30, 2020 at 3 p.m. CT. Selection results are expected in April 2020. To apply, visit:

Launched in 2012, Northwestern Mutual's Childhood Cancer Program was developed to find cures, provide family and patient support and aid those who continue to struggle with long-term effects of cancer treatment. With the help of employees and financial advisors nationwide, the program has contributed more than $25 million and has helped fund over 330,000 hours of research.

About Northwestern Mutual Foundation 
The mission of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation is to improve the lives of children and families in need. The Foundation has given more than $353 million since its inception in 1992 and is designed to create lasting impact in the communities where the company's employees and financial representatives live and work. We accomplish this by combining financial support, volunteerism, thought leadership and convening community partners to deliver the best outcomes. Our efforts are focused nationally on curing childhood cancer, and locally on education, neighborhoods and making our hometown of Milwaukee a great destination. Visit Northwestern Mutual Foundation to learn more.

About Northwestern Mutual
Northwestern Mutual has been helping families and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a distinctive, personalized planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial advisors with a digital experience to help its clients navigate their financial lives every day. With $272.2 billion in assets, $28.5 billion in revenues, and $1.8 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.5 million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. The company manages $128 billion of investments owned by its clients and held or managed through its wealth management and investment services businesses. Northwestern Mutual ranks 111 on the 2019 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2019.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (securities), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (fiduciary and fee-based financial planning services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance).

