Annual Northwestern Mutual Scholarship Program Helps Childhood Cancer Survivors and Siblings Achieve Higher Education

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual is dedicated to supporting children and families who have been impacted by childhood cancer through research funding and providing resources for survivors and their families. Today, through its Foundation, the company announced the recipients of its 2019 Childhood Cancer Survivor and Sibling Scholarship program. The application process for the 2020 program is also now open for submissions.

"Childhood cancer takes away many things from children – and a chance to go to college should not be one of them," said Eric Christophersen, president, Northwestern Mutual Foundation. "Our college scholarship program grants both survivors and siblings of those affected the opportunity to continue their education and pursue college dreams."

As lasting financial challenges often result from expensive cancer treatments, the scholarship program was created to ease the financial stress of college on families by helping to fund tuition and school fees. Each of the 35 students selected as a scholarship recipient has been affected by childhood cancer, either as a survivor or sibling, and has demonstrated a strong academic standing. All applicants wrote an essay detailing his or her personal experience with childhood cancer; those selected will receive a $5,000 renewable scholarship for a total of $10,000.

Recipients of the 2019 Childhood Cancer Survivor and Sibling Scholarship program include:

2019 Scholarship Recipients Name/State School Abigail Johansen; Washington Gonzaga University Allison Lin; New York Columbia University Alyssa Nevarez; California University of California – Los Angeles Ambrosia Havan; Ohio The Ohio State University Amelia Setser; West Virginia West Virginia University Anna Martin; Tennessee Belmont University Bailey Walker; Utah The University of Tampa Beth Skinner; Florida Florida State University Brady Hunker; Pennsylvania Grove City College Brandon Caramanis; Virginia The University of Virginia Cammy Truong; Michigan University of Pennsylvania Chase Sieradski; Colorado The University of Alabama Declan Rooney; Colorado The Ohio State University Eli Liebelt; Wisconsin University of Wisconsin – Fond du Lac Emma Strange; Vermont New England Conservatory of Music Giorgia Nicolaou; California University of California – Los Angeles Grace Padilla; Arizona Westminster College Hannah Precise; Alabama Samford University Jacob Shell; New York Northeastern University Kathleen Soller; Indiana Saint Mary's College Kayla DuMez; Wisconsin Wisconsin Lutheran College Kaylie Pendleton; California Pacific Northwest College of Art Kenna Biddle; Kansas Wichita State University Lauren White; Louisiana Louisiana State University Lindsey Ellwin; South Dakota Grand Canyon University Lydia Pankratz; Minnesota University of Northwestern – St. Paul Madison Smutz; Nebraska University of Nebraska – Omaha Matha Yenter; Wisconsin University of Wisconsin – La Crosse Maya Keesey; Illinois Marquette University Megan Ardren; Vermont The University of Vermont Samantha Sowa; Illinois North Central College Saxton Crump; Colorado Texas A&M University Shannon Johnson; Utah Utah State University Stephen Dwyer; Arizona Lake Forest College Sydney Cutler; Montana Pima Medical Institute

The above scholars join the 2018 cohort of Northwestern Mutual scholarship recipients who are completing the second year of their award. The Northwestern Mutual Childhood Cancer Scholarship Program is administered through Scholarship America, the nation's largest nonprofit scholarship and education support organization.

The applications for next year's scholarship programs are now open through January 30, 2020 at 3 p.m. CT. Selection results are expected in April 2020. To apply, visit:

Launched in 2012, Northwestern Mutual's Childhood Cancer Program was developed to find cures, provide family and patient support and aid those who continue to struggle with long-term effects of cancer treatment. With the help of employees and financial advisors nationwide, the program has contributed more than $25 million and has helped fund over 330,000 hours of research.

About Northwestern Mutual Foundation

The mission of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation is to improve the lives of children and families in need. The Foundation has given more than $353 million since its inception in 1992 and is designed to create lasting impact in the communities where the company's employees and financial representatives live and work. We accomplish this by combining financial support, volunteerism, thought leadership and convening community partners to deliver the best outcomes. Our efforts are focused nationally on curing childhood cancer, and locally on education, neighborhoods and making our hometown of Milwaukee a great destination. Visit Northwestern Mutual Foundation to learn more.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping families and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a distinctive, personalized planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial advisors with a digital experience to help its clients navigate their financial lives every day. With $272.2 billion in assets, $28.5 billion in revenues, and $1.8 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.5 million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. The company manages $128 billion of investments owned by its clients and held or managed through its wealth management and investment services businesses. Northwestern Mutual ranks 111 on the 2019 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2019.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (securities), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (fiduciary and fee-based financial planning services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance).

SOURCE Northwestern Mutual

Related Links

http://www.northwesternmutual.com

