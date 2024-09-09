Northwestern Mutual Launches Podcast to Provide Real, Expert Financial Advice to Guide the 75 Percent of Americans that Say They Could Be Missing Something Important When it Comes to Their Financial Plan¹

With the rise in podcast listenership up nearly 84 percent since 20192 coupled with research finding that many Americans feel overwhelmed and confused by all the conflicting financial advice available, the "A Better Way to Money" podcast was created to alleviate people's worries by offering the industry expertise and advice they are looking for. Each episode will dive deeper into a topic and help identify the blind spots that often go overlooked in financial planning, while also uncovering potential opportunities and solutions, to show how better outcomes are possible with the right financial plan and Northwestern Mutual's expertise.

"Our research shows that 75 percent of Americans say they may be missing something important when it comes to their financial plan and nearly the same percentage of people feel like they can do better when it comes to their finances1," says Lynn Teo, chief marketing officer, Northwestern Mutual. "Our new podcast, 'A Better Way to Money,' aims to help people by offering a fresh perspective, without judgement, on how to navigate finances through life moments we know they are going through, so they can feel more optimistic in their financial future."

The eight-episode season will feature both industry and Northwestern Mutual experts and notable names in pop culture. Social media sensation and comedian Kat Stickler, who has amassed more than twelve million followers, will be featured in episode two. Having just purchased her own home, navigating life as a single mom and entrepreneur and entering a new relationship, she knows the challenges and opportunities that life brings. Her episode drops on Thursday, September 19 at 12am ET and will focus on what she's planning for the future, with the topic of finances front and center.

Bringing "A Better Way to Money" to life through a fully integrated marketing campaign

The podcast comes at a time when the 167-year-old Northwestern Mutual brand is also undergoing its own evolution. The company is debuting an integrated marketing campaign, wrapped in a new visual brand identity, which speaks to how its comprehensive approach to financial planning is anchored in better conversations with Northwestern Mutual's 7.5K+ advisors and representatives. These conversations often reveal the opportunities and blind spots that sometimes go overlooked.

"Our company mission is to free Americans of financial anxiety and through our comprehensive approach to financial planning, we offer people a path to identify and address the gaps in their plans," Teo says. "Northwestern Mutual's marketing campaign champions that sentiment by showing what's possible, now and in the future, and inspiring people to take action to meet with an advisor."

"A Better Way to Money" comes after a year of qualitative and quantitative research that serves to anchor the company's brand strategy. One of its goals is to provide consumers with what they are seeking most – a real way to approach their finances without complexity.

The brand's new visual identity signals the shift in Northwestern Mutual's competitive positioning and ensures every touchpoint is distinct and ownable. It's warm and refined expression features refreshed hues of sky and navy blue, yellow, white and off-white, a contemporary photographic style, hand-drawn visual elements and a proprietary font created specifically for Northwestern Mutual. The visual identity will be represented across the Northwestern Mutual website, owned social channels, within influencer content and through local print, paid and digital advertisements.

Three unique advertisements (:30s and :15s), are running on Peacock, Paramount +, Hulu, Roku and YouTube TV streaming platforms, where we know our audience is more likely to be watching. Each spot showcasing a "Future You" and what can be attainable when it comes to family planning to secure a legacy, sending your child to college, starting a business or even purchasing a second home, when you work with a Northwestern Mutual advisor. The spots will also appear on the company's owned social channels.

Visit NorthwesternMutual.com to learn more and schedule a meeting with a financial advisor.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 165 years. Through a comprehensive planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With over $627 billion of total assets1 being managed across the company's institutional portfolio as well as retail investment client portfolios, more than $36 billion in revenues, and $2.3 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than five million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. Northwestern Mutual ranked 110 on the 2024 FORTUNE 500 and was recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2024.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (investment advisory and services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance). Not all Northwestern Mutual representatives are advisors. Only those representatives with "Advisor" in their title or who otherwise disclose their status as an advisor of NMWMC are credentialed as NMWMC representatives to provide investment advisory services.

1 Includes investments and separate account assets of Northwestern Mutual as well as retail investment client assets held or managed by Northwestern Mutual.

1 Northwestern Mutual Consumer Financial Blind Spots research; February 2024

2 https://www.emarketer.com/content/global-podcast-listener-forecast-2021-2025

SOURCE Northwestern Mutual