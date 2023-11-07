Annual Photo Adventure 'SNOWDAY' to Ring in the Holiday Season at Galleria Dallas

Massive Entertainment Experience will Kick Off Its Fifth Year Beginning Nov. 17

DALLAS, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brr! The forecast predicts that there's a 100% chance that a SNOWDAY is headed to the DFW Megaplex on Nov. 17. But this one will be indoors as the popular interactive photo adventure of the same name takes over the Galleria Dallas for a fifth holiday season. SNOWDAY, the hour-long immersive experience boasting hundreds of photo opportunities, offers a festively fun journey just in time for Christmas. And guests can once again climb all aboard for daily trips to the North Pole with SANTALAND, SNOWDAY's front row ticket to meet Kris Kringle himself.

This year, the exhibit will be even bigger with more mind-blowing theatrics than ever before with four new rooms including a gingerbread man light tunnel, interactive spaceship, and a retro TV room which transports guests back to the days of black and white sitcoms. One of the most beloved parts of the experience is the immersive train ride from Santa's secret wardrobe portal from SNOWDAY to the North Pole. Along the way, a magical moonlit forest and enchanted path filled with starry lights, polar bears, and endless photo ops await. And because it's the holidays, there will be no shortage of holiday décor including piles of fluffy snow.

"Kids young and old have the opportunity to delight in the magic of the season in this snow-covered winter wonderland," said Scot Redman, SNOWDAY team member. "The demand for the excitement that SNOWDAY brings has brought us back to Galleria Dallas for a fifth year to be able to provide memories that last far beyond the holidays."

Every attendee will have the chance to capture their memories to instantly upload to social media or take-home for a permanent keepsake, thanks to SNOWDAY's integrated cameras and state-of-the-art lighting. SNOWDAY will be located on Level One inside Galleria Dallas, next to Banana Republic, running Friday, Nov. 17 until Wednesday, Jan. 7 while SANTALAND will run through Christmas Eve. Both exhibits will operate daily in conjunction with mall hours. Santaland visits start at $27 for one child plus an adult. Visiting SNOWDAY starts at $10 per child and $23 per adult. Combo tickets are also available. For more information, visit www.snowdaydallas.com.

