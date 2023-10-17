Annual Pink Boots Hop Blend Raises Scholarship Funding for Women and Non-Binary Individuals in Beer and Alcohol Industry

YAKIMA, Wash., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yakima Chief Hops (YCH), a 100% farmer-owned global hop supplier, is pleased to announce the pre-order opening of their 7th Annual Pink Boots Blend in partnership with Pink Boots Society (PBS). Yakima Chief Hops creates the blend each year with a portion of the proceeds benefitting Pink Boots Society, the non-profit organization whose mission is to assist, inspire, and encourage women and non-binary individuals in the fermented/alcoholic beverage industry to advance their careers through education. YCH will donate $3 from each pound sold of the Pink Boots Blend directly to PBS, helping them to further their mission.

Brewers celebrate women and non-binary individuals in the beer and alcohol industry with annual Pink Boots Blend from Yakima Chief Hops. Portion of the sales are donated to Pink Boots Society scholarship funds.
"The Pink Boots Society has evolved over time, adapting to its growing and changing membership. Donations from this blend have directly impacted our ability to broaden our scholarship offerings and provide needed resources for our membership" says Blanca Quintero, PBS President, and Highland Park Brewing Taproom & Education Program Manager.

The hop varieties in the 7th Annual Pink Boots Blend were collaboratively selected by PBS members through a combination of mailed kits and in-person voting during the Great American Beer Festival. This year's distinctive combination features a harmonious melody of HBC 638, El Dorado®, Ahtanum®, and Idaho 7®.

"We are anticipating strong berry, orange, and stone fruit notes accompanied by herbal undertones," says Yakima Chief Hops' Senior Sensory Manager, Tiffany Pitra. "We're all excited to see this complex blend expressed across a wide range of styles". The bespoke blend will be created in a limited quantity with pre-orders available from October 17th through December 15th.

Over the years, the Pink Boots Blend has raised over $500,000 for the Pink Boots Society, driving impact to their already successful Pink Boots Collaboration Brew Day centered around International Women's Day on March 8th. Visit www.yakimachief.com/commercial/hop-wire/7th-annual-pink-boots-blend to learn more about this partnership and to pre-order the blend.

YCH is a 100% grower-owned global hop supplier with a mission to connect brewers with family hop farms. Operating for more than 30 years, we have become leaders in innovation, quality, and customer service. We are a resource for brewers, providing industry-leading research and products. We are advocates of sustainability and meaningful social causes, working to support the communities around us. https://www.yakimachief.com/ 

