ANNUAL RAY OF HOPE GALA SET FOR THIS SATURDAY 11/11/23 BENEFITING THE SOUTH FLORIDA AUTISM CENTER

HIALEAH, Fla., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 15th annual Ray of Hope Gala is set to take place this Saturday November 11th at the Alfred I Dupont Building at 169 East Flagler Street in Miami. Once again, this glamorous event will highlight students and adults on the Autism Spectrum, who will be joined by the fantastic staff of the South Florida Autism Charter School & The Friends of South Florida Autism board of directors.

At this year's gala, the students and staff will be honoring our Grandparents, who are the backbone of our families, and the ones who've dedicated countless hours in volunteer work…which has allowed SFACS to grow into the "one stop shop" for everything Autism.

While the Gala is sold out, there is still a way for everyone worldwide to not only watch these students in action, but to participate in our silent auction & help donate to this worthwhile cause. You can do so by going to https://rayofhope.cbo.io. Livestream starts on Nov. 11, 2023 at 6:30 PM.

All funds collected this year are going to benefit the South Florida Autism Center…which we broke ground on earlier this year, and is expected to be completed by 2025. The South Florida Autism Center will be a facility that will provide services for all of South Florida, including Child Care, Early Intervention Programs, A Therapy Clinic, A Gym for the whole family, Swimming Programs, Recreational and Vocational Services for Adults (With training for jobs and job placement) and much more.

Friends of South Florida Autism provides support to South Florida Autism Center, South Florida Autism Charter Schools, and The Villages of South Florida Autism, so they can fulfill their missions of assisting individuals diagnosed with Autism who reside in South Florida. To learn more visit http://friendsofsfa.org.

Find us on social media:

Instagram: @sfac_autism

Facebook: Facebook.com/friendsofsfa

SOURCE South Florida Autism Charter School