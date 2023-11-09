ANNUAL RAY OF HOPE GALA SET FOR THIS SATURDAY 11/11/23 BENEFITING THE SOUTH FLORIDA AUTISM CENTER

News provided by

South Florida Autism Charter School

09 Nov, 2023, 13:01 ET

HIALEAH, Fla., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 15th annual Ray of Hope Gala is set to take place this Saturday November 11th at the Alfred I Dupont Building at 169 East Flagler Street in Miami. Once again, this glamorous event will highlight students and adults on the Autism Spectrum, who will be joined by the fantastic staff of the South Florida Autism Charter School & The Friends of South Florida Autism board of directors.

At this year's gala, the students and staff will be honoring our Grandparents, who are the backbone of our families, and the ones who've dedicated countless hours in volunteer work…which has allowed SFACS to grow into the "one stop shop" for everything Autism.

While the Gala is sold out, there is still a way for everyone worldwide to not only watch these students in action, but to participate in our silent auction & help donate to this worthwhile cause. You can do so by going to https://rayofhope.cbo.io. Livestream starts on Nov. 11, 2023 at 6:30 PM.

All funds collected this year are going to benefit the South Florida Autism Center…which we broke ground on earlier this year, and is expected to be completed by 2025. The South Florida Autism Center will be a facility that will provide services for all of South Florida, including Child Care, Early Intervention Programs, A Therapy Clinic, A Gym for the whole family, Swimming Programs, Recreational and Vocational Services for Adults (With training for jobs and job placement) and much more.

Friends of South Florida Autism provides support to South Florida Autism Center, South Florida Autism Charter Schools, and The Villages of South Florida Autism, so they can fulfill their missions of assisting individuals diagnosed with Autism who reside in South Florida. To learn more visit http://friendsofsfa.org.

Find us on social media:
Instagram: @sfac_autism
Facebook: Facebook.com/friendsofsfa

SOURCE South Florida Autism Charter School

Also from this source

Ceremonia para dar inicio a la construcción del South Florida Autism Center

HIALEAH, FL, 23 de octubre de 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/-- El miércoles 25 de octubre, 2023 a las 11 am, varias paladas voltearan la tierra y ...

GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY PLANNED FOR SOUTH FLORIDA AUTISM CENTER ON WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 25TH

The long anticipated groundbreaking ceremony for what will be the "one stop shop" for children, adults and families with autism is set to take place...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Mental Health

Image1

Education

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.