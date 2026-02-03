Annual REMAX R4 Conference Brings 'One Global Network' Together for Masterminding, Networking and Business Growth

The global brand's flagship event returns to Las Vegas February 22-25 with a standout roster of top-tier speakers, led by #1 New York Times bestselling author James Clear

DENVER, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 REMAX R4® conference, the global real estate brand's flagship event for business growth and international networking, will bring thousands of productive, professional and trusted REMAX® affiliates together February 22-25. This year's event, with an emphasis on "One Global Network," is designed to empower real estate agents with the insights, relationships, and innovative tools they need to elevate their business in 2026 and beyond.

Recognized as the No. 1 name in real estate1, REMAX unites more than 145,000 agents in over 8,500 offices in more than 120 countries and territories. R4, which will be held at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, serves as the brand's largest global gathering for its international network of affiliates.

"Following a transformative year of innovation and bold strategies, the energy throughout the REMAX network is extremely high right now – and R4 attendees will experience it firsthand," said REMAX CEO Erik Carlson. "With an incredible agenda of world-class speakers and mastermind sessions, R4 is where productive professionals come together to learn from one another, embrace new ideas, build lifelong relationships and position themselves for an exciting, rewarding future."

A renewed vision and forward momentum will provide the foundation of the 2026 REMAX R4 event, which is designed to deliver the best possible experience for today's future-focused agents. From strategically tailored Learning Tracks to high-impact keynote speakers, R4 will blend proven models with fresh ideas, major announcements and meaningful enhancements.

Education sessions this year will cover important areas such as technology adoption, lead generation, business planning, consumer trends and leadership skills. The REMAX leadership team will also cover recent enhancements and upcoming advancements to REMAX specific tools and platforms – including Marketing as a Service (MaaS), MAX AI, MAXReferSM, MAXEngageSM and Lead Concierge – reinforcing the brand's commitment to innovation that moves business forward.

This year's lineup features an impressive roster of more than 125 industry thought leaders, change pioneers and global influencers, including:

• Erik Carlson, CEO, RE/MAX Holdings

• James Clear, #1 New York Times Bestselling Author of Atomic Habits

• Brian Buffini, industry icon and Chairman and CEO of Buffini & Company

• Vanessa Van Edwards, Behavioral Researcher and Bestselling Author of Captivate: The Science of Succeeding with People

• Ryan Estis, Bestselling Author, Former Fortune 500 Chief Revenue Officer, and globally recognized sales and leadership expert

• Elliot Eisenberg, Ph.D. and Chief Economist at GraphsandLaughs, LLC

• Marc Davison, creative visionary and Co-Founder of 1000WATT

• Michael Thorne, AI practitioner and team leader of Thorne Maisey Bonger Real Estate Group at REMAX Lifestyles Realty

"REMAX is committed to equipping agents with innovative solutions to help them stay at the forefront of the trends shaping real estate today," said Carlson. "But even as technology makes the headlines, we know that the real estate experience is built on trust and human connection. So, our goal is to partner that innovation with the personal and professional service REMAX agents are known for – and R4 is where that happens."

While attendees will have ample time for educational and entrepreneurial advancement, R4 also features elements of entertainment including the R4 Fun Night – an exclusive REMAX concert featuring a three-time Grammy Award-winning band.

For more information, visit remaxevents.com/event/2026R4/home

1 Source: MMR Strategy Group study of unaided awareness.

About the REMAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 145,000 agents in over 8,500 offices and a presence in more than 120 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than REMAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. REMAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. REMAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about REMAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about REMAX, please visit news.remax.com.

