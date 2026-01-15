Largest Conversion in REMAX History Brings Two Toronto Brokerages, 17 Offices into Global Network

Worldwide brand recognition, global opportunities, #1 national market share in Canada, and luxury and commercial divisions attracted a prominent real estate family – who lead over 1,200 sales associates and more than $3B in combined brokerage production – to the premier brand.

DENVER, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REMAX®, the #1 name in real estate1, today announced a major expansion of the brand's global footprint with the conversion of two brokerages, including one of the Royal LePage brand's largest and most productive independent franchises. The family-led brokerages have 17 offices; all but one are in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

The two aligned but separate brokerages – representing over 1,200 agents and $3 billion in combined brokerage sales volume – have operated for years as Royal LePage Your Community Realty and Royal LePage Connect Realty. Starting today, they're doing business as REMAX Your Community Realty and REMAX Connect Realty, remaining under the leadership of real estate powerhouses Vivian Risi, Michelle Risi and Justin Risi. The family is ecstatic to be joining the REMAX brand to benefit their real estate agents and positively impact their future growth opportunities.

The Risi family chose REMAX for its unmatched global presence, its notable brand recognition, and its powerful marketing and networking platforms – all key drivers in attracting and supporting high-caliber agents in today's evolving real estate landscape. In 2025 alone, REMAX introduced a refreshed brand identity, amplified its social reach, and launched next-generation technology tools including a global AI-powered referral system, enhanced AI-driven websites, and AI-driven marketing solutions.

"We're thrilled to welcome Vivian, Michelle, Justin and their sales associates into the global REMAX community," said REMAX CEO Erik Carlson. "Their decision reflects the strength of the REMAX brand and reinforces our current strategic direction. The many advancements we made last year – in technology, marketing, strategy, digital presence, social media, global presence and much more – played a huge role in bringing these tremendous leaders on board."

The Risis noted that aligning with a globally connected brand positions their agents for greater cross-border opportunities at a time when international sales and investment activity continue to grow. REMAX, with a presence in over 120 countries and territories, has an unmatched global footprint and is among the most recognized real estate brands in the world. REMAX agents are consistently voted the #1 most trusted real estate agents in the U.S. and Canada year after year2, and the brand continues to stand out for agent professionalism and productivity as well as its forward-thinking leadership.

"REMAX aligns with our growth ambitions and checks every box – opportunity for strategic growth, commercial and luxury emphasis, global reach, brand strength and recruiting power," said Vivian Risi, a prominent industry leader in Toronto for several decades. "The industry is changing, and we want our agents to have the global reach, resources and support."

Vivian Risi purchased an 18-agent Toronto office in 1994 and grew it into what it has become today. Their growth reflects years of hard work, a customer-first approach and commitment to community – values that closely align with REMAX.

"REMAX was created to help top performers thrive, and this outstanding family operation fits perfectly in our network of trusted, productive professionals," said REMAX Canada President Don Kottick. "With more tools, services, systems and competitive advantages, there's no limit on what these new affiliates can achieve. They'll quickly experience the edge that comes from being with the country's – and world's – most productive real estate network."

This conversion adds to a series of recent global growth milestones for REMAX, including significant expansions in Hawaii, Malaysia and Morocco in the last half of 2025. These moves reflect a clear trend: Leading real estate organizations continue to choose REMAX for its brand strength, global reach and agent-first philosophy.

1 Source: MMR Strategy Group study of unaided awareness.

2Voted most trusted Real Estate Agency brand by Canadian shoppers based on the BrandSpark® Canadian Trust Study, years 2021-2025, 2019 and 2017. Voted most trusted Real Estate Agency brand by American shoppers based on the BrandSpark® American Trust Study, years 2022-2025 and 2019.

About the REMAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 145,000 agents in nearly 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 120 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than REMAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. REMAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. REMAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about REMAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about REMAX, please visit news.remax.com.

