Annual RE/MAX® R4 Convention Connects Agents to Resources, Education, Referral Opportunities

The real estate brand's biggest event of the year – March 25-28 in Las Vegas – will help affiliates prepare for the market ahead.

DENVER, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX, LLC, one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, will hold its annual R4® convention in Las Vegas, March 25-28, 2024. Thousands of RE/MAX agents from dozens of countries will gather at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino to share ideas, sharpen their skills, discover new tools, and build referral connections with colleagues from around the world.

The Opening General Session will feature timely insights from influential figures such as RE/MAX Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board Dave Liniger and RE/MAX President and CEO Nick Bailey, along with a special celebrity keynote speaker. Real estate coach and motivational speaker Brian Buffini headlines the second day of the world-class, global convention.

With RE/MAX affiliates arriving from nearly 50 countries from around the world, R4 is a prime opportunity for attendees to learn, connect, exchange referrals, and celebrate their accomplishments. Throughout the event, education and networking are front and center, showcasing the many ways RE/MAX affiliation can help real estate professionals build their business. Key sessions include demystifying artificial intelligence, maximizing referrals, securing listings, enhancing digital presence, and using technology and other resources.

"R4 is one of the best, most impactful events on the real estate calendar. In many respects, there's nothing in our industry quite like it," Bailey says. "This is a chance to spend time among some of the most productive agents in the world, and it's amazing how open they are to sharing their best ideas and strategies. The R4 education agenda is world-class, and we'll also have more than 100 approved suppliers on site, giving attendees a chance to discover new tools and technology that could make a huge difference in their business this year."

Amid all the business and professional development, R4 promises a lot of fun. In addition to receptions and awards celebrations, an exclusive R4 Fun Night concert will feature a four-time Grammy-nominated country star performing a string of hit songs. An annual ice cream social and silent and live auction will benefit Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, to which RE/MAX affiliates in the U.S. and Canada have donated nearly $200 million since 1992.

Registration for the 2024 RE/MAX R4 convention is open to RE/MAX affiliates and their guests. RE/MAX affiliates can find more information on registration here. Agents outside of the RE/MAX network interested in attending can contact a local RE/MAX Broker/Owner by visiting remax.com.

