Annual RE/MAX R4 Convention Sets the Stage for Continued Innovation and Growth

DENVER, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX, the #1 name in real estate1, concludes another electric R4®, its international convention for agents and franchise owners. Taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada, the three-day event featured world-class education, global networking, and business-building opportunities alongside moments of celebration and entertainment with celebrity speakers and musical stars.

With nearly 5,000 attendees representing 60 countries, this year's convention fostered a sense of unity and ambition within the RE/MAX community. As attendees came together, they embraced a positive outlook on the industry and business, motivated to continue delivering results to homebuyers and sellers and keep RE/MAX the most productive real estate network in the world, as measured by residential transaction sides.

The Opening General Session included Chairman and Co-Founder Dave Liniger's insightful remarks on the evolving real estate landscape, emphasizing the adaptability of RE/MAX to any market or industry conditions. "We've always been adaptable. We've been through seven recessions, plus this time period right now. Unskilled agents are going to leave the industry, but this will not hinder the industry. It's a cleansing moment, I think," Liniger says. RE/MAX affiliates attending R4 also received a signed copy of Liniger's newly released book, "The Perfect 10: 10 Leadership Principles to Achieve True Independence, Extreme Wealth, and Huge Success."

RE/MAX Holdings CEO Erik Carlson elaborated on the company's vision and strategies to support agents and broker/owners, underscoring the importance of industry leadership. "The team is super-focused on delivering world-class service and support to RE/MAX affiliates," Carlson said. "We must be obsessed with providing affiliates with the best experience possible, so [they're] equipped to do the same for their buyers and sellers."

Addressing the crowd for the first time since being named President of RE/MAX in February, Amy Lessinger acknowledged and praised the success of the network. "It might have been a challenging year for a lot of you," Lessinger said. "But I am so excited to tell you that once again we can say very loud and proud that nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX2. You continue to lead the industry because you're the best at what you do."

Lessinger continued to share her thoughts on where the industry is headed and how affiliates can continue to win in 2024. She also highlighted key aspects that drive the brand's industry leadership and how RE/MAX plans to remain in that position:

Adaptability : For more than 50 years, RE/MAX agents have led through industry shifts and changing markets.

: For more than 50 years, RE/MAX agents have led through industry shifts and changing markets. Education : Affiliates will find new resources devoted to buyer agency. It will help agents sharpen their buyer skills and give them a big edge over competitors.

: Affiliates will find new resources devoted to buyer agency. It will help agents sharpen their buyer skills and give them a big edge over competitors. Marketing : The brand's marketing efforts aim to elevate affiliates, notably through the RE/MAX Hustle website. This resource – available to all RE/MAX agents around the world – enables customization of branded videos and social content, connecting affiliates to national campaigns and facilitating social media engagement.

: The brand's marketing efforts aim to elevate affiliates, notably through the RE/MAX Hustle website. This resource – available to all RE/MAX agents around the world – enables customization of branded videos and social content, connecting affiliates to national campaigns and facilitating social media engagement. MAX/TechSM powered by kvCORE: Technology plays a crucial role in amplifying agent effectiveness. MAX/Tech powered by kvCORE enables agents to work smarter, not harder, streamlining workflows and maximizing efficiency.

The crowd was wowed by the hilarious and engaging keynote speaker, comedian and television host Ellen DeGeneres, who infused comedy and transparency as she emphasized how important it is to stay true to yourself no matter what.

Additionally, the event celebrated the longtime RE/MAX partnership with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, which in 2023 officially surpassed the $200 million milestone in donations in the U.S. and Canada since 1992. The RE/MAX Miracle Home and Miracle Property Program ensures that every dollar donated by RE/MAX affiliates benefits local CMN Hospitals member hospitals, reflecting the RE/MAX commitment to making a positive impact in communities.

Throughout the week, RE/MAX honored the achievements of agents, teams and brokerages, showcasing the talent and dedication within the RE/MAX community. In a network of more than 140,000 agents in over 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories, top producers were celebrated across various categories, highlighting their contributions to their clients and communities as well as the RE/MAX network.

The event was not just about business; it was an unforgettable experience. And to wrap it up in true R4-style, attendees were treated to an exclusive, live concert by four-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Thomas Rhett.

