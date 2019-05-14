Annual Report Previewed, U.N. Gender-Responsiveness Declaration Signed at ASTM International Business Meeting

DENVER, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ASTM International, one of the world's largest standards development organizations, held its annual business meeting today as part of its "Committee Week" conference in Denver, Colo. (USA).

At the event, 2019 board chairman Taco van der Maten, of the Netherlands, previewed the annual report, entitled "Driving Innovation" (available here). The report highlights ASTM International's growing leadership in developing standards that support cutting-edge industries such as additive manufacturing (3D printing), drones, and other high-tech fields.

"More than ever before, ASTM International is helping the standards and innovation communities come together," said van der Maten, marketing manager at Malvern Panalytical. "We will continue to build partnerships that support research and standardization, helping these industries thrive in the years ahead." The report also shows how new and updated standards for consumer products, sustainability, and health also support innovation.

Also at the event, ASTM International President Katharine Morgan signed the Declaration on Gender Responsive Standards and Standards Development, which the U.N. Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) opened for signature today. The effort, linked to the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), focuses on improving gender balance in standards development activities as well as ensuring that content of standards is gender responsive.

"This global initiative led by UNECE is directly in line with our longstanding commitment to openness, diversity, and inclusion," Morgan said. "We plan to do more to encourage girls and women to become technical experts and to contribute to international standards that help our world work better."

ASTM International was one of four international standards bodies and dozens of national and regional standards bodies to sign the declaration on opening day.

