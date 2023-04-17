ANNUAL SFACS AUTISM WALK & SOUTH FLORIDA SAFETY FAIR

HIALEAH, Fla., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The FRIENDS OF SOUTH FLORIDA AUTISM, (FSFA) is excited to once again hold their annual Autism Walk to benefit South Florida Autism Center, in conjunction with the South Florida Safety Fair, in partnership with the City of Hialeah on April 22nd from 10AM until 2PM.

Every April, SFACS parents, students and relatives gather together to walk for Autism during Autism Awareness Month in an effort to raise funds that go towards the South Florida Autism Center, which will serve to benefit children and adults with autism in the Miami-Dade and Broward County regions.

Dr. Tamara Moodie, Principal and one of the founders of SFACS says they expect this walk to once again top the previous years. "I'm super excited for this year's walk" says Dr. Moodie, "Last year we saw hundreds of parents, students & community leaders come together for our cause and this year will be no different." Former NBA Player, Gary Forbes, will be making a special appearance, as well as Superintendent Jose Dotres of Miami-Dade County Public Schools to show their support of SFACS. Dr. Moodie says the city of Hialeah is also going "all in" again to help the event and new partners are also joining in the program. "I know Hialeah is fully onboard with plans to bring their police cars, autism car, fire trucks and more" say Dr. Moodie, "And we've got the Miami-Dade Police department also joining us and they are bringing in their helicopter, SWAT Moc Truck and police ATVs, as well as a Police Therapy Dog."

The partnership with Hialeah allows the school to close off several city streets surrounding the school. That will allow for a police escort to lead the walk from the school, around the industrial block, over 97th avenue and back to the school on the day of the event. "Last year it was incredible. We took over the Hialeah Annex! We shut down the streets and everyone saw us walk" says Dr. Moodie, "And with 1 in 36 children being diagnosed with Autism every year, according to the CDC, we need even more awareness than ever before."

In addition to the Walk, the Safety Fair is also showcasing Police, Fire, Ambulance and Medical safety during the event. Parents and children will have the opportunity to tour the City's fire trucks, the ambulances, & the police cars. There will also be numerous information booths for the public on safety, awareness, and sensory friendly toys and programs.

Mayor Esteban "Steve" Bovo of Hialeah will once again take part in the Walk, and will be available to the media to answer questions about new Autism programs in the community, and to talk about the future "South Florida Autism Center", which will be built adjacent to the SFACS campus. The Center will feature a swimming pool, a gym, Speech, Occupational and Physical Therapies as well as a daycare center and respite programs.

In addition to the Walk and Safety Fair, the school is also collecting gently used shoes in its "Shoes for Autism" shoe drive, benefiting families in need in countries across the world.

All proceeds raised at this year's event will be going to the Friends of South Florida Autism, which provides support to the South Florida Autism Charter School, The South Florida Autism Center and the future Villages of South Florida Autism. For more details on the event, you can contact the school at 305-823-2700 or email [email protected].

Find us on social media:

Instagram: @sfacs_autism

Facebook: Facebook.com/southfloridaautismcharterschoolsinc

SOURCE South Florida Autism Charter School