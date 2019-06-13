Annual Strategy Dossier of Europe's Top 5 Armored Vehicle Manufacturers, 2019

DUBLIN, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe's Top 5 Armored Vehicle Manufacturers - Annual Strategy Dossier - 2019 - BAE Systems, GDELS, Rheinmetall, KNDS, Iveco Defense Vehicles" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European defense industrial base has been on a renaissance of sorts over the recent years driven by the radical transformation of geopolitical dynamics and equations with the dismantling of traditional rule-based world order and the transition away from the typical unipolar world, which had prevailed since the end of Cold war.

The same has been further exacerbated by the Trump led U.S. administration's squandering of the traditional global leadership role under the America First policy which has led to a realignment of relationships with the key NATO & other allies with the mandate to increase defense spending to the 2% level of GDP.

The defense spending across most parts of the world has been on a steady upswing over the past couple of years and is likely to maintain that course over the near term. Further, the resurgence of Russia as a key regional power over the years and the emphatic display of its capabilities across Crimea & Syria theatres and the development of cutting edge, next-generation weapon systems has provided enough incentives & created a sense of urgency amongst most European states to review and update their defense capabilities.

The U.K.'s exit from the EU, too, has accelerated as well as catalyzed defense & security cooperation amongst the remaining EU member states with the initiation of joint development programs, most noticeably, the Franco-German Future Combat Air System (FCAS) project entailing the development of a common next-generation fighter jet program. Coming to the land systems domain, the contemplation of a joint Franco-German Main Ground Combat System (MGCS) to replace the existing German Leopard 2 and French Leclerc Main Battle Tanks (MBTs) is in the offing, being led by KNDS, the combined Franco-German land systems entity, comprising KMW & Nexter, which also showcased its version of a Euro-tank concept at the Eurosatory last year. These multi-billion dollar joint defense programs, which are currently in the very initial stages, are likely to provide a lot of traction to the European defense industrial base over the long term.

The modernization & upgrade of existing armor and replacement of existing vehicles with current, off the shelf solutions continues unabated across most parts of the world and is providing significant growth avenues for the European manufacturers of armored vehicles, as showcased by the Rheinmetall's win in Australia's hotly contested Land 400 Phase 2 program, worth up to $5 billion, with its Boxer platform in 2018.

In Europe, the U.K.'s modernization drive for its armored vehicles continues amid budgetary constraints & uncertainties with the country handing out contracts to GDELS for supplying it with over 500 AJAX tracked vehicles earlier worth over 3.5 billion, likely to downselect amongst the final 2 contenders for the Challenger 2 MBT update in 2019 and is looking to tap Rheinmetall's Boxer platform with a requirement for over 500 vehicles worth 4.4 billion.

Against this dynamic & rapidly evolving market & industry landscape, the 2019 edition of this annual publication provides comprehensive analysis and key insights into the Strategies & Plans being conceptualized & implemented by Europe's Top 5 Armored Vehicle manufacturers for the near to medium term horizon as the industry braces up for a significant growth phase.

The report is unique with reference to its core focus on and deep qualitative analysis of strategies & plans for the industry OEMs. The report also provides a comprehensive SWOT framework analysis on all 5 industry players covered in the report providing useful insights into each player's respective strengths and weaknesses. The report concludes with an analysis of key trends, market conditions, potential growth opportunities, and outlook for the global armored vehicles market.

Report Excerpts:

Analysis of GDELS' Growth Strategy for Europe focused on Targeted Acquisitions, Vehicle Platform based Variants & Industrial Partnerships as Key Pivots

focused on Targeted Acquisitions, Vehicle Platform based Variants & Industrial Partnerships as Key Pivots BAE Systems looking to Initiate & be Part of New Defense Acquisition Programs across Key Global Markets Leveraging JVs, Alliances & Teaming-up Arrangements

Analysis of Rheinmetall's Technology led overall Strategy and Plans to grow beyond being a Regional Player to become a Formidable Land Systems Power

MBTs likely to remain a Mainstay of the Armor Fleets at the Core over medium term despite a growing preference for Lighter Protected Mobility Systems

Significant, projected Growth in utilization & role of Active Protection Systems in battlespace of future with the development of lighter, accurate, more affordable, & workable systems

Analysis of Emerging Technologies, Systems & Evolution of Threat Landscape, including Directed Energy Systems, UGVs, Artificial Intelligence, Drone Swarms & Development of Electric Drivetrains led by advances in Li-Ion battery technology

Key Topics Covered:



Section 1: Business Structure & Snapshot - For the Top 5 European Armored Vehicle Manufacturers



a) Founded

b) Headquartered

c) Business Segments

d) Employees

e) Product Portfolio

f) Market Capitalization

g) Key Executives

h) Shareholding Pattern & Structure



Section 2: Financial Performance Snapshot -Charts & Analysis for each Company:



1. Revenue Base & Growth Trend

2. Revenues Split by Key Segments

3. Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

4. Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

5. Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

6. Return on Sales Trend

7. Profitability Growth Trend

8. Cash Flow from Operations

9. R&D Expenditure Trend

10. CAPEX Trend



Section 3: Strategic Positioning & SWOT Analysis - For Each of the 5 Key OEMs

Strengths to be Leveraged

Weaknesses to Overcome

Opportunities for Growth

Threats to be Mitigated

Section 4: Strategy Focus - For Each of the 5 Leading European Armored Vehicle Manufacturers

BAE Systems

General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS)

Rheinmetall

KMW Nexter Defense Systems (KNDS)

Iveco Defense

Section 5: Key Strategies & Plans - For the Top 5 European Armored Vehicle Manufacturers - Comprehensive Analysis of Key Strategies & Plans for each OEM

Product & Services Portfolio Strategies & Plans

Market Specific Strategies & Plans

R&D Strategies & Plans

Growth Strategies & Plans

Business & Corporate Strategies & Plans

Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans

Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans

Financial Strategies & Plans

Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs

Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives

Section 6: Global Armored Vehicles Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section 7: Key Trends

Industry Trends

Market Trends

Technology Trends

Section 8: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors



Section 9: Strategic Market Outlook - Global Armored Vehicles Market



9.1 Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Armored Vehicles

9.2 Demand Outlook for Armored Vehicles

9.3 Global Defense Spending Trend

9.4 Top 10 Markets for Armored Vehicles over Next Decade

9.5 Key Technology Investment Priority Areas for Armored Vehicles

9.6 Emerging Technologies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iede25

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

