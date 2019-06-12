Annual Strategy Dossier of the World's Top 6 Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers 2019 - John Deere, CNH, AGCO, CLAAS, SDF

DUBLIN, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "World's Top 6 Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers - Annual Strategy Dossier - 2019 - John Deere, CNH, AGCO, CLAAS, SDF, Kubota" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This annual 2019 edition of the report analyses the Overarching Strategic Focus & Priorities and provides comprehensive insights into the Key Strategies & Plans being conceptualized, formulated & implemented by the World's Top 6 Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers for the near to medium term horizon as the industry faces headwinds with demand for agriculture equipment on a sluggish recovery path after a long phase of demand downturn.



The demand for agriculture equipment remains on a difficult trajectory with challenging farm economics prevailing across most parts of the world further exacerbated by aberrant weather conditions and the onset of U.S.-China trade war creating pressures & uncertainty for the near term outlook for farm incomes. However, the long term industry fundamentals remain robust with the global agricultural output required to double itself by 2050 in order to match the rate of global population growth. The global agriculture equipment industry is also in the midst of a technology-driven evolution phase led by connectivity, autonomous and alternate fuel based powertrain technologies aimed at efficiency and sustainability.



The current phase of the agriculture industry's development and its likely evolution over medium term quintessentially is going to be defined and shaped by technology which has been rapidly evolving and is poised to disrupt markets at a lightning pace. The industry OEMs & players; which are able to adopt, invest in & incorporate right technologies for right applications to deliver overall value to customers, end users & stakeholders while creating significant competitive advantages for themselves, by leveraging this technology led differentiation; will be at the forefront of the one of the most disruptive phases for the industry going forward which is likely to be marked by the introduction of a number of technology-enabled entirely new business models, concepts & solutions.



The report analyzes as to how the industry OEMs are positioned and are gearing up for the highly dynamic & rapidly evolving agriculture landscape based on a comprehensive analysis of their strategies & plans. The initial sections of the report provide a snapshot & overview of the market positioning & financial performance of each industry OEM. The middle sections of the report provide a comprehensive analysis of the overall Strategy Focus as well as Insights into the Key Strategies and Plans for the OEMs. The report concludes by analyzing key trends, issues & challenges likely to shape the future, outlining potential growth opportunities & projecting market outlook as well as demand growth projections for the near to the medium horizon.



Key Topics Covered:



Section 1 - Business Snapshot & Overview - World's 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers

Founded

Headquartered

Business Segments

Product Portfolio

Revenue Base

Market Capitalization

Key Executives

Shareholding/Ownership Structure

Section 2 - Financial Performance Analysis - Key Industry OEMs

Revenue Base & Growth Trend

Revenues Split by Key Segments

Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

Return on Sales Trend

Profitability Growth Trend

Cash Flow from Operations

R&D Expenditure Trend

CAPEX Trend

Section 3 - OEM Strategies & Plans - Comprehensive Analysis of Strategies & Plans for Key Industry OEMs

Analysis Coverage:

Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans

Market Specific Strategies & Plans

R&D Strategies & Plans

Growth Strategies & Plans

Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans

Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans

Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans

Financial Strategies & Plans

Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs

Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives

Section 4 - SWOT Analysis - On Key Industry OEMs

Strengths to be Leveraged

Weaknesses to be worked on

Opportunities to be capitalized upon

Threats to be negated & mitigated

Section 5 - Key Trends

Industry Trends

Market Trends

Technology Trends

Section 6 - Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors

Section 7 - Global Agriculture Equipment Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section 8 - Strategic Market Outlook

Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario

Demand Outlook

Growth Projections for Agriculture Equipment

Companies Mentioned



AGCO Corporation

CLAAS Group

CNH Industrial N.V.

John Deere Inc.

Kubota Corporation

SDF Group

