Annual U.S. Travel Agency Air Ticket Sales Surpass $100 Billion for the First Time

ARC-accredited Agency Sales Reach New Milestone in 2025

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Airlines Reporting Corp. (ARC) released data showing U.S.-based travel agency air ticket sales totaled $100.4 billion in 2025. The annual sales total grew 1% from 2024 and represents the highest annual total recorded by ARC.

Total results for 2025 showed:

ARC Ticketing Metric Total Year-Over-Year Variance Total Sales $100.4 billion +1 % Total Passenger Trips 292.9 million +3 % U.S. Domestic Trips 183.2 million +2 % International Trips 109.7 million +4 %

"It was a monumental year for air travel in 2025, with the industry showing its resilience and healthy demand helping U.S. travel agencies reach new heights," said Steve Solomon, chief commercial officer at ARC. "After a strong December finish, the air travel industry has momentum heading into 2026, with global events and major celebrations expected to translate into air travel growth across both international and U.S. markets."

December monthly sales totaled $7.2 billion and passenger trips 20.4 million, both 7% increases year over year.*

Results for December 2025 showed:

ARC Ticketing Metric Total Month-Over-Month Variance Year-Over-Year Variance Total Sales $7.2 billion +1 % +7 % Total Passenger Trips 20.4 million 0 % +7 % U.S. Domestic Trips 12 million -3 % +6 % International Trips 8.4 million +3 % +10 % Average Ticket Price $570 -2 % +2 % Average Economy Class Ticket Price** $514 -1 % 0 % Average Premium Class Ticket Price*** $1,370 -7 % +5 %

Passenger trips issued through online travel agencies in December decreased 5% year over year, while passenger trips issued through leisure agencies and corporate travel agencies increased 5% and 2%, respectively.

NDC transactions accounted for 21.2% of the total ARC-settled transactions in December 2025 — up from 20.3% in December 2024. In December 2025, a total of 1,139 travel agencies reported NDC transactions.

More detailed information is available on ARC's sales statistics page.

About ARC:

ARC's data platform is the intelligence behind air travel, connecting the industry ecosystem and powering commercial decisions for airlines and their partners. We manage the world's most comprehensive airline ticketing dataset, comprised of over 24 billion passenger flights operated by more than 480 airlines in 235 countries since 2015. ARC's trusted reporting and settlement services process over $100 billion annually in U.S.-based agency air sales. ARC leads industry collaboration between airlines, agencies, corporate buyers and other partners to enable a thriving air travel retailing ecosystem. For more information, visit arccorp.com.

Contact:

ARC Media Team

[email protected]

Notes:

*Ticket Sales

Results are based on monthly sales data ending December 31, 2025, from 9,978 U.S. retail and corporate travel agency locations and online travel agencies. Results do not include sales of tickets purchased directly from airlines.

The average ticket price (USD) is for a round-trip ticket settled through ARC for an itinerary that included only U.S. domestic travel.

Passenger trips include the total number of passengers traveling from one airport to another using direct or connecting flights. Newly issued trips are added, and refunded trips are deducted to provide a net view of traveling passengers.

U.S. domestic passenger trips include the total number settled through ARC where the itinerary is wholly within the U.S. International passenger trips include the total number settled through ARC where some or all the travel occurs to airports outside the U.S. or originates outside the U.S.

Total sales are equal to the total amount paid for a ticket, which includes taxes and fees.

**Average Economy Class Ticket Price

Economy Class is defined as tickets for U.S. domestic travel purchased in December 2025 under fare codes excluding First Class, Business Class and Business Class Premium.

***Average Premium Class Ticket Price

Premium Class is defined as tickets for U.S. domestic travel purchased in December 2025 under fare codes assigned to First Class, Business Class and Business Class Premium.

© Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC). All rights reserved.

SOURCE Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC)