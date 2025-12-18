November U.S. Travel Agency Air Ticket Sales Total $7.1 Billion

November Sales Decreased Month Over Month Amid Seasonality, U.S. Government Shutdown

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Airlines Reporting Corp. (ARC) released data showing U.S.-based travel agency air ticket sales totaled $7.1 billion in November 2025 — a 1% year-over-year decrease.

Passenger trips issued through online travel agencies in November decreased 11% year over year, while passenger trips issued through leisure agencies remained flat. Passenger trips issued through corporate travel agencies decreased 11% over the same period.

Results for November 2025 showed:

ARC Ticketing Metric Total Month-Over-Month

Variance Year-Over-Year

Variance Total Sales $7.1 billion -17 % -1 % Total Passenger Trips 20.5 million -17 % -1 % U.S. Domestic Trips 12.4 million -21 % -4 % International Trips 8.1 million -8 % +4 % Average Ticket Price $582 +1 % +1 % Average Economy Class Ticket Price** $521 +1 % -1 % Average Premium Class Ticket Price*** $1,399 0 % +7 %

"The November results show the impact of both the U.S. government shutdown and mandated flight cuts on agency air ticket sales," said Steve Solomon, chief commercial officer at ARC. "While airlines and travel agencies have spent much of the year navigating demand fluctuation, the industry continues to meet traveler needs during the busy holiday season."

NDC transactions accounted for 21.2% of the total ARC-settled transactions in November 2025 — up from 20.6% in November 2024. In November 2025, a total of 1,140 travel agencies reported NDC transactions.

More detailed information is available on ARC's sales statistics page.

Notes:

*Ticket Sales

Results are based on monthly sales data ending November 30, 2025, from 10,047 U.S. retail and corporate travel agency locations and online travel agencies. Results do not include sales of tickets purchased directly from airlines.

The average ticket price (USD) is for a round-trip ticket settled through ARC for an itinerary that included only U.S. domestic travel.

Passenger trips include the total number of passengers traveling from one airport to another using direct or connecting flights. Newly issued trips are added, and refunded trips are deducted to provide a net view of traveling passengers.

U.S. domestic passenger trips include the total number settled through ARC where the itinerary is wholly within the U.S. International passenger trips include the total number settled through ARC where some or all the travel occurs to airports outside the U.S. or originates outside the U.S.

Total sales are equal to the total amount paid for a ticket, which includes taxes and fees.

**Average Economy Class Ticket Price

Economy Class is defined as tickets for U.S. domestic travel purchased in November 2025 under fare codes excluding First Class, Business Class and Business Class Premium.

***Average Premium Class Ticket Price

Premium Class is defined as tickets for U.S. domestic travel purchased in November 2025 under fare codes assigned to First Class, Business Class and Business Class Premium.

