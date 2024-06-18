Anodot Forms Strategic Partnership with YäRKEN to Deliver Full Observability and AI-Based Cost Management Across Hybrid Cloud

Deal paves way for Anodot solution to power YäRKEN hybrid cloud cost management platform.

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anodot , a cloud cost management platform, has signed another strategic partnership, this time with the global FinOps and TBM platform, YäRKEN. Based in Auckland with a global customer base, YäRKEN provides innovative solutions across all of tech spend including legacy and cloud platforms.

Under the agreement, Anodot and Yarken will share technology to integrate it to give their customers the ability to manage both on-premises and private cloud cost from a single interface.

The collaboration with YäRKEN follows a series of successful deals and rapid sales growth of 300% since the beginning of 2024. Most recently, Anodot signed deals with MSPs including ACA Group , Automat-IT and UBTech earlier this year. Recent license changes and partner program restructuring at VMware has caused increased interest in Anodot as an alternative to VMware CloudHealth.

Anodot is an AI-based cost management platform that detects waste, tracks savings and provides transparency on current and future costs. It allows users to facilitate strategic financial planning and management of multi-cloud, Kubernetes pods and SaaS tools. It features a multi-tenant, multi-billing platform that optimizes costs across departments, teams, products, unit economics and tenants.

YäRKEN is a tech cost management platform that enhances profitability and reduces tech spend by providing comprehensive cost optimization across cloud, on-premise, and hybrid environments, integrating data for a holistic view of tech investments. Key features include legacy platform TCO, Application TCO, IT planning, and Showback/Chargeback, ensuring precise financial control.

"Anodot and YäRKEN are a perfect strategic match," said David Drai, CEO and co-founder of Anodot. "Our technology uses AI to help enterprises discover inefficiencies in their cloud spend, and YäRKEN's platform helps those same organizations manage cloud spend across on-prem and cloud deployments. Together, we're building an impressive value proposition to help customers improve their efficiency and margins. With the Finops.org introduction of FOCUS 1.0, we are setting a new standard that will elevate cost observability to unprecedented levels."

"YäRKEN's strength is in tracking value outcomes with tech savings and aligning tech spend with business objectives across all platforms, including cloud and legacy systems," said Ravi Kuppan, CEO and co-founder of YäRKEN. "Anodot's AI capabilities in cost optimization are a perfect match for YäRKEN, enabling us to cover the full spectrum for Anodot's and YäRKEN's existing client base. Together, we extend the power of FinOps to include on-prem tech spend." For more details, visit https://www.yarken.com .

More about Anodot's solutions can be found at: https://www.anodot.com/cloud-cost-management/

About Anodot

Anodot is a cloud financial management provider that helps businesses manage cloud costs with the power of deep roots in AI and business analytics. Anodot's Cloud Cost Management solution helps FinOps teams reduce cloud waste and manage costs in multi-cloud and Kubernetes environments, providing actionable recommendations that can cut up to 40% on annual cloud spend. More at https://www.anodot.com/

About YäRKEN

YäRKEN is a leading provider of FinOps and Technology Business Management (TBM) solutions, dedicated to enhancing profitability and reducing tech spend across all tech environments. YäRKEN's platform offers comprehensive cost optimization and financial control, aligning tech investments with business objectives. For more information, visit [https://www.yarken.com](https://www.yarken.com).

