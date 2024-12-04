Anodot Named a Winner of 2024 EMEA AWS Partner Awards

Anodot awarded Rising Star Technology AWS partner Award in EMEA, one of several leaders worldwide helping customers drive innovation

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anodot is excited to announce it was named a winner of the 2024 Rising Star Technology Partner Award for EMEA, a regional AWS award recognizing partners that play a key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on AWS.

Anodot wins Rising Star Technology AWS Partner Award in EMEA, recognized as a global leader driving customer innovation.

The AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners that have embraced specialization, innovation, and cooperation over the past year, and whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they work with customers. Winners were selected based on objective criteria with results audited by third-party analyst firm, Canalys. Anodot's AI-powered cloud cost management platform is designed for MSPs and enterprises to optimize spend and maximize efficiency.

"Receiving the 2024 AWS Rising Star Partner Award in Technology underscores the growing importance of FinOps and advanced cost management tools in today's cloud landscape," said David Drai, CEO of Anodot. "This recognition validates Anodot's leadership in driving innovation through AI and automation, helping enterprises and managed service providers (MSPs) to achieve unparalleled precision in cloud financial management. As industry trends point towards reducing waste and optimizing commitments, Anodot is proud to lead the way with intelligent, AI-powered solutions that empower organizations to stay ahead and realize significant cost savings."

"We're seeing a surge of interest from leading MSPs and enterprises seeking AI-powered premium features. Many of these customers are impressed with Anodot's capabilities and the opportunities it presents to drive growth, helping them achieve a new level of efficiency and insight in cloud cost management," concluded Drai.

"After more than two years with Anodot, their ability to quickly adapt and consistently implement innovative features like automated recommendations has been a game-changer for us," said Yariv Shoshany, TechOps team lead at monday.com. "This long-term partnership continues to be exactly what we were looking for."

The AWS Partner Network (APN), is a global partner program, focused on helping partners build successful AWS-based businesses or solutions by providing business, technical, marketing, and go-to-market support. The APN includes independent software vendors (ISVs) and systems integrators (SIs) worldwide, with AWS Partner participation growing significantly during the past 12 months.

About Anodot

Anodot, a cloud financial management provider, has been delivering since 2022 advanced FinOps solutions that drive cloud cost savings and operational efficiency. With the power of deep roots in AI and business analytics, Anodot's cloud cost management solution helps FinOps teams reduce cloud waste and manage costs in multi-cloud and Kubernetes environments, providing actionable recommendations that can cut up to 40% on annual cloud spend. More at https://www.anodot.com/cloud-cost-management/aws/

SOURCE Anodot