Anodot Opens UK Operations With London Leadership, Customers, Partners

Anodot has established considerable market adoption in the region already, including leading customers like Waze, and MoreNiche. Another important part of its growth strategy is working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) in the UK, building on its existing relationship as an AWS Advanced Technology Partner. AWS is subsidiary of Amazon.com that provides a secure cloud services platform, offering compute power, database storage, content delivery and other functionality to help businesses scale and grow. Interested customers and channel partners are invited to come talk with Anodot executives at Whitehall's Media Big Data Analytics (BDA) Conference on June 13th at the Victoria Park Plaza in London.

Jointly leading UK operations, Steve Morse brings with him a proven track record of expanding analytics software companies across Europe, such as Tableau, ProClarity and Crystal. Bally Pal also brings strong leadership experience in sales, previously directing tech leaders such as Confluent, Oracle and Aperture.

"Anodot uses AI analytics to catch anomalies across any and all time series data, instantly alerting companies to vital problems and their root causes," said Morse. "Anodot's global growth comes as no surprise, and I'm humbled to be a part of accelerating its demand in the UK market."

"Anodot's autonomous analytics technology and incident detection provides insights like no other BI tool for analysts and business leaders. The technology continues to generate significant traction in the UK market," said Pal.

The company's UK customers across gaming, AdTech, FinTech, Telecom, and E-Commerce, include Waze, and MoreNiche. They rely on Anodot's patented machine learning and autonomous analytics solution to enable them to track and correlate massive volumes of business and technical data in real-time to identify business incidents immediately. Anodot's autonomous analytics platform works across data silos and teams to uncover blind spots and root causes that could otherwise damage a company's revenue or reputation.

Anodot has achieved the AWS Machine Learning Competency, which demonstrates that it has deep expertise in a Machine learning experience on the AWS platform and can deliver their solution seamlessly in the AWS Cloud environment.

About Anodot

Anodot illuminates business blind spots with AI analytics[BA3] , so companies will never miss another revenue leak or brand-damaging incident. Its automated machine learning algorithms continuously analyze all business data, detect the business incidents that matter, and identify why they are happening by correlating them across multiple data sources. Anodot customers in fintech, ad-tech, web and mobile apps, and other data-heavy industries use Anodot to drive real business benefits like significant cost savings, increased revenue and upturn in customer satisfaction.

Founded in 2014, Anodot is headquartered in Silicon Valley and Ra'anana, Israel, with sales offices worldwide. Learn more at http://www.anodot.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

