Anodot Partners with ACA Group to Revolutionize MSP Services in Europe

News provided by

Anodot

14 Nov, 2023, 10:11 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anodot, a cloud cost management and monitoring platform, is excited to announce its partnership with ACA Group, a top European MSP. This collaboration aims to provide exceptional value to ACA Group's clients by offering them complete visibility into their cloud expenses.

Switching from CloudHealth to Anodot, ACA Group now enjoys personalized support and expertise in navigating FinOps.

Continue Reading
Anodot Partners with ACA Group
Anodot Partners with ACA Group

Peter Jans, Manager Cloud at ACA Group, commented: "Transitioning from our existing cost monitoring platform to Anodot has been a great experience for our organization. The real-time data-driven insights Anodot offers have greatly influenced our operations, insights, and proactive services opening the path for great customer experience and a long term partnership."

ACA Group and its clients can now leverage Anodot's cutting-edge features.

Including:

  • A user-friendly interface
  • Convenient tailor-made platform access for ACA customers to monitor their cloud expenditures
  • The ability to resolve billing and invoicing challenges effortlessly
  • Multi-cloud integration and Datadog Cost integration

This partnership brings several key highlights. Firstly, Anodot seamlessly synced ACA Group's 3-year backlog onto their platform without causing interruptions to their operations. Secondly, the ACA Group gains multi-cloud dashboards and advanced anomaly detection capabilities to increase efficiency across all AWS environments.

Melissa Abecasis, Director of Customer of Anodot, said: "We are thrilled about our new partnership with ACA Group. Together, we have the potential to transform how MSPs communicate cloud cost insights to their customers. We are excited about building a prosperous FinOps relationship for years to come."

By leveraging Anodot's advanced cloud cost management services and ACA Group's dedication to providing top-notch cloud cost insight, both companies are set to revolutionize MSP services in Europe and beyond.

About ACA Group:

ACA Group is a Belgium-based software development and managed service provider (MSP) that delivers top-notch cloud solutions and IT services. With a customer-centric approach, ACA Group empowers businesses to thrive digitally by providing comprehensive support, guidance, and cutting-edge technologies. They guide businesses in Digital Transformation.

About Anodot:

Anodot is a business monitoring company that eliminates business blind spots by proactively monitoring business metrics, enabling companies to protect revenue and manage costs. Leveraging AI and ML, Anodot's augmented analytics proactively alert companies to revenue-critical business incidents and automate their remediation in real-time. Anodot's Cloud Cost Management solution helps FinOps teams reduce cloud waste and manage costs in multi-cloud and Kubernetes environments, providing actionable recommendations that can cut up to 40% on annual cloud spend. Numerous Fortune 500 companies trust Anodot to help slash time to detection and resolution for revenue-critical issues by as much as 80%.

SOURCE Anodot

Also from this source

Automat-IT and Anodot Partner to Maximize AWS Value

Automat-IT and Anodot Partner to Maximize AWS Value

Automat-IT, a leading provider of DevOps and FinOps services, and Anodot, the augmented FinOps company, have announced a long-term strategic...
Introducing CostGPT: Anodot's New AI Tool gives instant insights into cloud cost structure

Introducing CostGPT: Anodot's New AI Tool gives instant insights into cloud cost structure

Anodot, a leading provider of advanced analytics and monitoring solutions, launches CostGPT. This AI-powered tool offers cloud users precise and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.