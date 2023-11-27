Anodot Partners with AWS ISV Accelerate Program to Optimize Cloud Costs for AWS Customers

Anodot has joined the AWS ISV Accelerate program to better support customers in managing their cloud costs

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anodot is now part of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, which helps ISVs that have software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS drive new business and accelerate sales cycles by connecting the participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.

Anodot's acceptance into the AWS ISV Accelerate Program enables the company to meet customer needs through collaboration with the AWS Sales organization. Close collaboration with the AWS Sales team enables Anodot to provide better outcomes to AWS customers, as AWS ISV Accelerate Partners and the AWS team work together.

"This new ISV Accelerate recognition comes based on years of committed partnership with AWS," stated David Drai, Co-Founder & CEO of Anodot. "Being a part of this network and offering AI tools like CostGPT, we can provide rapid insights into cloud computing costs, giving AWS customers better control and visibility."

Anodot offers comprehensive cost monitoring and optimization capabilities for FinOps teams and stakeholders, strengthening waste prevention.

This includes:

  • Cloud Cost Management: Anodot enables continuous monitoring and accurate forecasting of cloud costs on the AWS platform. It helps companies save up to 40% by optimizing their cloud spending.
  • Forecast Future Costs: Anodot runs forecast models on historical CUR files to generate demand forecasts for future AWS demand.
  • Anomaly Detection: Anodot utilizes autonomous analytics to provide real-time monitoring for your business, ensuring smooth operations by detecting unknown unknowns.

Anodot can be purchased from the AWS Marketplace, offering consolidated procurement and billing for customers. AWS's enterprise clients can utilize their annual commitments to pay for Anodot subscriptions through the AWS Marketplace. Customers can also check out Anodot's blog for the latest news and updates impacting AWS.

About Anodot:

Founded in 2014 by a team with extensive experience in AI and business monitoring, Anodot aims to enable cloud leaders to effectively monitor, manage, and optimize their cloud costs within the AWS environment. The platform provides advanced forecasting and machine learning capabilities, empowering AWS customers to control spikes in cloud spending successfully.

