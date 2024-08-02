Anodot Partners with Greenpixie to Add GreenOps to FinOps Offering, Helping Organizations Protect Planet, Profits

Through this partnership, Anodot has added cloud carbon emissions data to its FinOps platform, offering unparalleled insights and functionality for sustainable cloud management.

ASHBURN, Va., Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anodot , a cloud cost management platform, strategically partners with Greenpixie , a cloud sustainability data company. Anodot's FinOps tool now offers cloud cost and carbon emissions data through a single pane of glass. Customers' emissions data are calculated using the ISO-verified cloud emissions measurement methodology developed by Greenpixie.

Carbon is a highly effective motivator for engineers to reduce cloud waste, even more effective than saving costs. However, these two motivators (cost and carbon) are not equally visible in the available FinOps tools — until now. Early attempts to incorporate sustainability measurements in FinOps often rely on spend proxies, lacking accuracy. In contrast, Greenpixie's methodology, verified under ISO-14064, ensures accurate cloud emission measurements and trustworthy cloud sustainability data.

Through this partnership, Greenpixie's technology integrates with Anodot's state-of-the-art server utilization data. This enables Anodot's FinOps customers to see highly accurate emissions data in hourly granularity and have full visibility into their cloud decisions' carbon and water impacts. The new GreenOps feature will be available to all Anodot customers in Q4 2024.

David Drai, CEO of Anodot, describes the customer benefit of this partnership: "At Anodot, our cloud cost optimization platform empowers businesses to maximize their cloud efficiency and significantly reduce expenditures. Through our strategic partnership with Greenpixie, an industry pioneer in GreenOps solutions, we further elevate our commitment to sustainable practices. Greenpixie's seamless integration provides accurate visibility into cloud environments' energy consumption and carbon emissions. This collaboration allows organizations to optimize cloud costs while contributing to a greener future."

This Greenpixie/Anodot solution is built to be the only solution that can effectively address these global concerns.

John Ridd, CEO of Greenpixie, also addresses the potential benefits of this collaboration: "Anodot and Greenpixie's partnership puts emissions data in the hands of those who have the power to make a difference – the engineers. Greenpixie's trusted methodology and ongoing partnerships with academic institutions ensure our cloud emission methodology's continuous improvement and accuracy. Meanwhile, Anodot's complete suite of FinOps services, capabilities, and platforms now boast the double value of protecting the planet and profits."

More about Anodot's solutions can be found at: https://www.anodot.com/cloud-cost-management/

About Greenpixie

Greenpixie is a cloud sustainability data company founded in 2021 to champion environmental responsibility in the cloud industry. The Greenpixie cloud emissions measurement platform, GPX Data, is verified under ISO14046 and provides trusted, usage-based cloud emissions data, helping organizations track and reduce their environmental impact and operate more sustainably in the cloud. More at https://greenpixie.com/

About Anodot

Anodot, a cloud financial management provider, has been delivering since 2014 advanced FinOps solutions that drive cloud cost savings and operational efficiency. With the power of deep roots in AI and business analytics, Anodot's cloud cost management solution helps FinOps teams reduce cloud waste and manage costs in multi-cloud and Kubernetes environments, providing actionable recommendations that can cut up to 40% on annual cloud spend. More at https://www.anodot.com/

