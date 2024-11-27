Through this partnership, Anodot customers now gain access to OpenOps's no-code automation capabilities, offering a reliable, batteries-included way to integrate Anodot with hundreds of other tools and systems, enabling better automation of FinOps best practices.

ASHBURN, Va., Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anodot, a cloud cost management platform, has strategically partnered with OpenOps, a no-code FinOps automation company. This partnership enables Anodot's FinOps platform to integrate directly with 100+ different tools and platforms via the OpenOps no-code automation platform. Since cloud cost governance involves using many different CSP services, visibility platforms, and specialized systems while requiring business context from across the organization, orchestrating all these disparate entities can be challenging. OpenOps offers a unified, no-code-based interface to connect many tools together—allowing for a more streamlined approach to FinOps.

Anodot Partners with OpenOps to Add No-code Automation to FinOps Offering, Helping Organizations Create Custom Optimization Workflows with Ease

Creating due process in FinOps teams has always been a challenge - a mixture of home-grown tools and a lack of effective communication between engineers and FinOps teams lead to lack of trust and a difficulty in creating robust remediation processes - until now.

OpenOps's no-code platform enables the creation of versioned, repeatable and easy-to-customize workflows that enable the combination of multiple cloud resources and other integrations to create visible processes everyone in the organization can follow and streamline the cost optimization process.

OpenOps now integrates no-code automation with Anodot's FinOps platform, combining OpenOps' customizability & flexibility with Anodot's granular data insights and recommendations for easier and more streamlined cloud cost optimization.

Through this partnership, FinOps practitioners can now act on Anodot recommendations end-to-end, remediate issues, and track KPIs in their operations, automating and scaling their practice in a reliable, version-controlled, and highly customizable way.

David Drai, CEO of Anodot, describes the customer benefit of this partnership: "It's been an exciting year of rapid growth for Anodot. Our partnership with OpenOps highlights the growing demand from enterprises and channel partners for solutions that tackle the challenges posed by disruptions at legacy providers. Together, we are embarking on the journey where our legacy competitors left off." said David Drai, CEO of Anodot. "We are deeply committed to supporting our customers and partners in delivering sustainable, cost-efficient, and technically advanced solutions to help their clients maximize the value of their cloud investments."

This OpenOps/Anodot solution is built to be the only solution that can effectively address these global concerns.

Amit Saar, CEO of OpenOps, also addresses the potential benefits of this collaboration: "The combination of Anodot's exceptional visibility and recommendations, along with the automation enabled by OpenOps, can take any FinOps practice to the next level, ensuring streamlined FinOps processes and best practices can be put in place easily and reliably."

More about Anodot's solutions can be found at: https://www.anodot.com/cloud-cost-management/

About OpenOps

OpenOps combines the strengths of custom-built and off-the-shelf automation, offering a flexible, customizable no-code automation platform that leverages best practices and scalable features. It enhances visibility solutions and serves both technical and non-technical users, providing a unified approach to cloud optimization across the organization. OpenOps helps avoid costly infrastructure adjustments and suboptimal solutions by preventing vendor lock-in. More at https://openops.com/

About Anodot

Anodot, a cloud financial management provider, has been delivering since 2022 advanced FinOps solutions that drive cloud cost savings and operational efficiency. With the power of deep roots in AI and business analytics, Anodot's cloud cost management solution helps FinOps teams reduce cloud waste and manage costs in multi-cloud and Kubernetes environments, providing actionable recommendations that can cut up to 40% on annual cloud spend.

More at https://www.anodot.com/

