Anodot Partners With Snowflake to Deliver Seamless Business Incident Detection

REDWOOD, California, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anodot, the Autonomous Analytics company , today announced a partnership with Snowflake , the data warehouse built for the cloud, enabling Snowflake customers to access Anodot's real-time anomaly detection, providing alerts related to business incidents in real-time.

Snowflake's unique cloud-built architecture empowers organizations to make better, quicker business decisions with features like instant and near-infinite scalability across multiple clouds, all at a fraction of the cost of traditional solutions.

Using automated AI and patented machine learning algorithms , Anodot grants customers the fastest time to detection and root cause analysis, saving strategic time and energy in determining the scope and source of problems. With Anodot and Snowflake's emerging partnership, customers will have access to Snowflake's built-for-the-cloud data warehouse and can receive instant alerts and insights from Anodot for potential issues before they cost customers significant ROI.

Customers like Hotelbeds and Via have vast amounts of data collected across business and IT metrics which become increasingly difficult to store and track. With Anodot and Snowflake's technology, customers can store massive amounts of data in a way that is cost-effective, as well as be alerted through Anodot's autonomous analytics to valuable business insights. This way, customers are aware of potential issues that are often missed using traditional BI tools and do-it-yourself approaches.

"With the speed of the internet and processes constantly increasing, it is becoming more and more essential for businesses to have a secure warehouse to store all of their data. It's also important that organizations have access to immediate business insights so they can quickly respond to customer needs, especially when they have the potential to affect revenue and reputation," said Snowflake VP of Alliances, Walter Aldana. "Anodot and Snowflake create a place for companies to store their data and know that, if there's an issue, they will receive an alert immediately - before the problem hits customers and preventing what could have been a major crisis for the organization."

"Being able to work with Snowflake is an amazing opportunity, we are thrilled to begin this partnership and enhance Snowflake's incredible data collection offering with the ability to transform billions of events to one impact alert. As Anodot continues to expand into the global market, this partnership is another way our customers around the world can leverage their data both with infinite storage and immediate insights daily," said Amit Levi, VP Head of Product and Marketing, Anodot.

About Anodot

Anodot's Autonomous Analytics platform leverages advanced machine learning techniques to constantly analyze and correlate every business parameter, providing real-time alerts and forecasts, lowering time to detection and resolution. Our leading-edge, patented technology is trusted by clients in industries ranging from eCommerce to fintech, adtech, telco, gaming and more.



Anodot is headquartered in Silicon Valley and Israel, with sales offices worldwide. To learn more, visit us at http://www.anodot.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

