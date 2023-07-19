Anodot Reveals Results of the 2023 State of Cloud Cost Report

Anodot respondents reported slashing cloud waste by 46% compared to last year, with 84% detecting anomalies within hours.

NEW YORK, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anodot has released its annual Cloud Cost Report to reveal critical industry trends, insights, and challenges.

Anodot's report is backed by extensive market research and data from over 1,000 Anodot customers. So, FinOps teams can gather key insights to boost cloud cost optimization.

Cloud Cost Banner

Anodot's report provides valuable insights into the current challenges, trends, and successes that impact the industry. By gaining a deeper understanding of these factors, FinOps organizations can make informed decisions to optimize their cloud costs.

Among the notable standouts:

The rise of third-party solutions : As companies strive for seamless cloud operations, third-party solutions have been a big part of optimizing their cloud environments.

: As companies strive for seamless cloud operations, third-party solutions have been a big part of optimizing their cloud environments. The increasing challenge of true visibility into cloud costs : Gaining accurate insights into cloud costs has become a pressing challenge for FinOps organizations.

: Gaining accurate insights into cloud costs has become a pressing challenge for FinOps organizations. Cloud spending and savings made easy with Anodot: Anodot customers enjoy frequent cloud spending and savings.

With these insights, Anodot aims to help companies make smarter cloud cost decisions. The full report of the 2023 State of Cloud Cost survey is available for download on Anodot's website.

David Drai, CEO of Anodot commented:

"In today's dynamic business landscape, the number of organizations adopting third-party tools to save their cloud costs is increasing at an impressive pace. At Anodot, we are proud to be at the forefront of this transformative trend. Our latest report on cost-saving strategies highlights this significant shift and emphasizes the growing recognition among end users of the necessity for proactive AI techniques. By harnessing the power of advanced analytics and automation, businesses can unlock substantial savings and drive sustainable growth."

About Anodot

Anodot is a business monitoring company that eliminates business blind spots by proactively monitoring business metrics, enabling companies to protect revenue and manage costs. Leveraging AI and ML, Anodot's augmented analytics proactively alert companies to revenue-critical business incidents and automate their remediation in real-time. Anodot's Cloud Cost Management solution helps FinOps teams reduce cloud waste and manage costs in multi-cloud and Kubernetes environments, providing actionable recommendations that can cut up to 40% on annual cloud spend. Numerous Fortune 500 companies trust Anodot to help slash time to detection and resolution for revenue-critical issues by as much as 80%.

SOURCE Anodot