Anodot Selected as One of the 30 Coolest Business Analytics Vendors in CRN's 2018 Big Data 100 List

Anodot's AI analytics detects business incidents in real-time, investigating their root causes and turning them into business insights. Using machine learning technology, Anodot analyzes massive amounts of data to identify issues, alerting analysts and managers to take advantage of business opportunities and avoid losses for both revenue and reputation. In December Anodot raised $23 million in Series B financing and announced that the company tripled its revenue in the past year.

"It's an honor to be recognized by CRN, particularly in the Coolest Vendor Category, because our goal has always been to shake up the business intelligence world with completely new AI approaches," said Anodot CEO and Co-founder David Drai. "Traditional BI and visualization are only as good as the questions asked and the eyeballs watching. Our patented machine learning algorithms give analysts total control by letting AI monitor all the metrics in real-time. When businesses used to talk about the potential of big data, this is what they meant, and we're delivering this control now."

About Anodot

Anodot illuminates business blind spots with AI analytics, so companies will never miss another revenue leak or brand-damaging incident. Its automated machine learning algorithms continuously analyze all business and IT data, detect the business incidents that matter, identify why they are happening, and predict upcoming threats and opportunities. Dozens of customers in ad-tech, e-commerce, gaming, fintech, web and mobile apps, and other data-heavy industries use Anodot to drive real business benefits like significant cost savings, increased revenue and upturn in customer satisfaction. Founded in 2014, Anodot is headquartered in Silicon Valley and Raanana, Israel, with Sales offices worldwide. Learn more at www.anodot.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

