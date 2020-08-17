Anodyne Pain & Wellness Solutions expands with the addition of three new clinics to it's national footprint

NASHVILLE, TN, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anodyne Pain & Wellness Solutions, Inc. is excited to announce the launch of clinics in Park City & Alpine, UT, joining its existing Salt Lake City and St. George location, as well as its first clinic in the state of New Mexico, located in Albuquerque.

These three clinics, currently in operation and managed by Regan & Cade Archibald under the name East West Health and have been providing award-winning care for over 15 years. The locations will now be a part of Anodyne, the only national network of clinics effectively treating chronic pain without the use of opioids or surgery.

Anodyne improves our patients' function and mobility to allow them to get back to the activities they enjoy most. We treat the problem rather than masking it with medication. We do not believe in providing temporary relief while the underlying problem can actually get worse over time, eventually leading to surgical procedures which could have been avoided.

"We are excited to bring the unique combination of Regan's patient care philosophy and our resources and depth of services to patients in Alpine and Park City UT as well as Albuquerque, NM. Anodyne is a medically integrated, full spectrum pain management care facility, providing treatment based on Physical Medicine, Traditional Medicine, Functional Medicine and Regenerative Medicine. These specialties are brought together using a case management approach that creates a unique care plan for each patient, all while avoiding the use of opioids and invasive surgical procedures." Gregg Rondinelli, Anodyne Founder and CEO

Anodyne is also now offering franchises in most States across the US, and was featured in the August issue of Franchise Journal: https://issuu.com/thefranchisejournal/docs/august_2020/104

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Anodyne Pain & Wellness Solutions

Nashville, TN

Gregg Rondinelli, CEO

+1(844)505-7246

[email protected]

SOURCE Anodyne Pain & Wellness Solutions, Inc.

Related Links

https://anodynepain.com/

