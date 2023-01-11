Anonybit Partners with Ping Identity to Enable Frictionless Decentralized Passwordless Authentication

Releases SAML Extension for its Privacy-First Identity Management Platform

NEW YORK AND TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anonybit, the pioneer in decentralized biometrics, announced a new integration with Ping Identity , the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise. The partnership enables Ping Identity's customer base, which includes more than half of the Fortune 100 enterprises, to leverage Anonybit's privacy-by-design framework to reduce the risk of data breaches and account takeover attacks. The Anonybit solution addresses the whole identity management lifecycle - from digital onboarding to downstream authentication - and supports a wide range of enterprise use cases. With the new turnkey SAML configuration, the implementation of Anonybit into the Ping Identity environment is turnkey.

Anonybit joins a growing list of technology partners developing integrations through the Ping Identity Global Technology Partner Program . Partner solutions built on the PingOne Cloud Platform are helping organizations compete in a new digital era where user experience is increasingly important, and security cannot be sacrificed.

"This partnership is another important step towards fulfilling our vision of a world with no data breaches and a world of trusted interactions," said Frances Zelazny, Anonybit Co-Founder and CEO. "Given the critical dangers that enterprises face around data protection, scams and account takeover fraud, we see privacy-first biometric passwordless authentication taking center stage. Enterprises need a modular solution that works turnkey with their orchestration platform in order to speed up adoption. The partnership between Anonybit and Ping provides a seamless integration that meets the combined objective of greater security, greater privacy and enhanced usability."

The Anonybit Genie is a modular platform that provides strong passwordless authentication based on a selfie or other biometric collected at the time of digital onboarding. The biometric is sharded and the pieces are encrypted in a decentralized backend, protecting against theft and supplementing a quantum-resistant encryption strategy. The biometrics in the decentralized cloud can then be used for downstream passwordless authentication to prevent the use of stolen identities, synthetic identities, as well as prevent account takeovers, while standard interactions from trusted devices can leverage the FIDO element for user authentication. The integration with Ping ensures no-code implementation with existing enterprise workflows.

"Ping Identity is committed to expanding our technology partner ecosystem to enhance digital customer experiences across the entire user journey," said Loren Russon, the SVP of product management at Ping Identity. "Our partnership with Anonybit makes integration seamless for customers to quickly benefit from the robust PingOne Cloud Platform."

For more information on Anonybit's work with Ping Identity visit Integration Directory .

About Anonybit

Anonybit is an award-winning, patented decentralized infrastructure that protects personal data and digital assets. The company's flagship platform, the Genie, connects digital onboarding to downstream authentication via decentralized biometrics, to prevent synthetic identity fraud and account takeovers. The Genie is a modular platform that makes it easy for enterprises to integrate into their existing tech stacks and close the gaps that attackers exploit. A second product, the Decentralized Data Vault, prevents data breaches by securing all personal data types including images, biometric, biographic, financial, crypto assets, private keys and more. For more information, visit anonybit.io

About Ping Identity

At Ping Identity, we believe in making digital experiences both secure and seamless for all users, without compromise. That's digital freedom. We let enterprises combine our best-in-class identity solutions with third-party services they already use to remove passwords, prevent fraud, support Zero Trust, or anything in between. This can be accomplished through a simple drag-and-drop canvas. That's why more than half of the Fortune 100 choose Ping Identity to protect digital interactions from their users while making experiences frictionless. Learn more at www.pingidentity.com

