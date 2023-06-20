Anonymous Alerts Commends Texas on the Signing of Alyssa's Law

News provided by

Anonymous Alerts

20 Jun, 2023, 06:30 ET

Critical law enhancing school safety & security measures made official by Governor Abbott

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anonymous Alerts, a leading innovator in school incident reporting and emergency response solutions, applauds the official passing of Alyssa's Law in the State of Texas. This is a monumental milestone for the enhancement of school security measures throughout Texas schools. The new law, signed by Governor Abbott, is a mandatory directive for public schools to equip each classroom with silent panic alert buttons. 

"Alyssa's Law is a powerful statute that will augment school safety and security during emergencies in Texas", said T. Gregory Bender, Founder and CEO of Anonymous Alerts. "The bipartisan support put forth by Texas lawmakers to prioritize incident response measures will have a strong effect throughout the state".

Anonymous Alerts provides innovative safety-based technologies and superlative customer support to end users. The company's Smart Button silent panic button synergizes emergency communications and incorporates its reunification technology to quicken response times in a time-sensitive crisis. The patented technology is cutting-edge, helping schools to utilize direct and large group communications efficiently with accurate GPS tracking of incidents. The ability to silently communicate with school officials and first responders shaves off crucial seconds and minutes when responding to an incident.

The name for Alyssa's Law is in honor of Alyssa Alhadeff, who was a victim of the tragic Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in 2018.  Over the past 5 years, her parents Lori and Dr. Ilan Alhadeff have been working tirelessly to increase the legislation's exposure. Efforts to pass this law have already been successful in other states around the country, including New Jersey, New York, and Florida. 

With Alyssa's Law in place, the Anonymous Alerts Smart Button can help schools throughout Texas achieve compliance and provide exemplary support to assist new safety & security initiatives. 

About Anonymous Alerts

Throughout the nation and abroad, Anonymous Alerts provides wrap-around safety technology solutions to thousands of educational institutions, organizations, healthcare, and public safety groups. Through rapid innovation, deep experience, vast expertise, and a broad customer base, our award-winning and patented technology protects millions of students, employees, and community members. The safety systems are designed to be completely customizable for each client's specific needs. Anonymous Alerts® (U.S. Patent No. 10,944,726; 9,071,579) and Smart Button® (U.S. Patent No. 10,419,399) are patented with additional patents pending. Anonymous Alerts, LLC is based in White Plains, New York. For more information, please visit www.anonymousalerts.com.

Contact at Anonymous Alerts, LLC

Name: Anonymous Alerts Relations

 Email: [email protected]

Phone: (203) 293-9770

 Website: www.anonymousalerts.com

SOURCE Anonymous Alerts

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.