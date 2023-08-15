Comal ISD partners with Anonymous Alerts to enhance school safety measures

News provided by

Anonymous Alerts

15 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comal ISD is implementing Anonymous Alerts, an incident reporting mobile app and system, to encourage students, staff and community members to report concerns and potential threats quickly.

The anonymous two-way communications system empowers students to, "See Something, Do Something," by reporting safety issues, mental health and other concerns with school administrators in a secure digital space.

The inclusion of Anonymous Alerts as a new safety tool for the community will serve as a cornerstone in helping the district bolster threat assessment, emergency preparedness, parental involvement and more. It will also help students have a voice and communicate anonymously with school administrators across different subjects.

"The district is excited to implement the Anonymous Alerts system because it provides a private anonymous two-way communications channel for students to report sensitive issues securely to administrators," says Mario De La Rosa, executive director of safety and security for Comal ISD. "It will enhance our threat assessment team's ability to respond to safety concerns quickly, helping create safer school environments."

Using Anonymous Alerts to make a report is easy. A report can be made through the Anonymous Alerts app, which can be downloaded for free on Apple and Android. Additionally, Comal ISD has placed an "Anonymous Alerts" button on the home page of its website, comalisd.org, which takes users directly to its reporting site.

Reporting is available in English, Spanish and a dozen other languages, and photos, videos or screenshots may be attached to any report. The mobile reporting app offers a "helpful links and resources" section with informational websites and videos related to cyber-bullying, social and emotional learning, self-harm prevention and mental health self-help content.

"We are absolutely thrilled to partner with Comal ISD and collaborate with their teams as we have a shared commitment to create safer schools. Our anonymous reporting, incident management, and real-time two-way communication system will enhance school safety measures across the district," explains T. Gregory Bender, President & CEO of Anonymous Alerts, LLC. 

About Anonymous Alerts

Throughout the nation and abroad, Anonymous Alerts provides wrap-around safety technology solutions to thousands of educational institutions, organizations, healthcare, and public safety groups. Through rapid innovation, deep experience, vast expertise, and a broad customer base, our award-winning and patented technology protects millions of students, employees, and community members. The safety systems are designed to be completely customizable for each client's specific needs. Anonymous Alerts® (U.S. Patent No. 10,944,726; 9,071,579) and Smart Button® (U.S. Patent No. 10,419,399) are patented with additional patents pending. Anonymous Alerts, LLC is based in White Plains, New York. For more information, please visit www.anonymousalerts.com.

Anonymous Alerts, LLC Media Contact

 

Name: Anonymous Alerts Relations
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (203) 293-9770
Website: www.anonymousalerts.com

Comal ISD Media Contact

 

Name: Salwa C. Lanford
Email: salwa[email protected]
Phone: 830.221.2000
Website: www.comalisd.org

SOURCE Anonymous Alerts

