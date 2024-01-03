Anonymous Health Launches Innovative Addiction Care Services in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anonymous Health, a pioneer in outpatient teletherapy services, is proud to announce its launch in Alaska. This marks a significant step in addressing the complex challenges of addiction care across the state.

"We are excited to help address long-standing capacity and access challenges of addiction care in Alaska," said Medical Director, Dr. Palani Chidambaram. "Our evidence-based teletherapy model uniquely combines whole-person addiction care therapies and is well-suited to adding much-needed counselors and medical providers in Alaska, where 1 in 6 U.S. adults struggles to manage a substance use disorder."(1) Dr. Chidambaram is Board certified in Internal Medicine and Addiction Medicine, and he founded and leads the addiction medicine practice at several Providence Health System hospitals in the Portland, Oregon region.

Personalized Care and Advanced Technology: Anonymous Health's Approach

Patients at Anonymous Health receive near-immediate attention from a dedicated Concierge Care Manager. This personalized approach ensures tailored support, ranging from counseling and medical services to peer support and case management. Additionally, the company has created an innovative mobile app called Mission Peak, which provides patients with evidence-based tools and activities to effectively manage their addiction. Interactive rewards, also known as contingency management, within the app drives engagement to encourage patients to stick with their recovery.

Understanding the diverse needs of those struggling with addiction, Anonymous Health also offers Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) for a range of dependencies, including alcohol, opioids, painkillers, and tobacco.

With immediate capacity to welcome new patients, Anonymous Health encourages both provider referrals and self-referrals. Interested parties can contact them at (844) KICK-IT-1 or visit www.anonymoushealth.com for more information.

About Anonymous Health

Anonymous Health, www.anonymoushealth.com, is a "whole person" ASAM Level 1 outpatient teletherapy provider for those struggling with substance use disorders (SUDs) or behavioral addictions such as gambling, compulsive sexual behavior, video gaming, shopping, or social media / streaming mobile phone behaviors. Anonymous Health uses evidence-based computer-assisted therapy and contingency management practices which studies show yields 50-100% abstinence rates using harm reduction techniques.

For press inquiries, please contact Lexi Brown at [email protected] or at 844-542-5481 x527.

Source: 2021 National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH), U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Contact Information

Lexi Brown

Anonymous Health, Inc.

844-542-5481 x527

[email protected]

SOURCE Anonymous Health