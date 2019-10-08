Anook Athletics Launches Maternity- And Postpartum- Friendly Activewear

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anook Athletics, a new kind of activewear company for expecting and postpartum women, announces its brand launch. Founded by Allie Lindenmuth, the first-of-its-kind athleticwear is engineered for women through all of the dynamic stages of pregnancy and beyond. The brand enters a nearly $24.5 billion maternity market that—despite its size—lacks functional options. Anook Athletics bridges the gap with activewear made with intention, celebrating and supporting the female body in its many forms.

Motherhood isn't one size fits all—and Anook Athletics was founded to prove that it comes in all shapes and sizes. The brand was born out of founder and mother Allie Lindenmuth's own personal journey. A prenatal yoga teacher with a background working for nonprofits, Lindenmuth had her first child in 2016. The experience opened her eyes to the need for a high-performance activewear that could move with women throughout pregnancy. Assembling a team of apparel and wellness experts—from Nike and Lululemon to high-fashion alums—Lindenmuth created a brand that puts mothers at the forefront of their own narrative.

Derived from the French "Anouk," meaning "grace," Anook aims to empower mothers throughout their many challenges. "Pregnancy and motherhood are full of transitions—some easier than others. We're proud to offer something moms can consistently count on in the face of change," says Lindenmuth. "Anook Athletics builds women up physically, mentally, and emotionally. We hope that with this brand, we can create a far-reaching community that redefines what it means to be a modern mother and let go of societal expectations."

Combining modern styles with comfort, Anook's inaugural line features 20 staple pieces in four colorways, ranging from $58-$98. The collection includes joggers and leggings in two lengths, shorts, tanks, and nursing-friendly sports bras. Pieces are uniquely able to expand and contract from the first to the third trimester along with post-pregnancy—and be worn for years to come. Anook Athletics clothes are designed with thoughtful details such as breathable mesh, supportive compression panels, and a sweat-wicking antimicrobial lining.

Anook Athletics captures the energetic, joyful, resilient spirit of motherhood to help mothers empower future generations. The brand launches on October 8th and will be sold direct to consumer. For more information, visit: https://anookathletics.com .

About Anook Athletics:

Anook Athletics is an activewear brand for expecting and new mothers, founded by mother and prenatal yoga teacher Allie Lindenmuth. Launching in fall 2019, the brand's high-performance apparel is designed to stand up to fitness and to life. Anook's unique designs expand and contract with moms from the first to third trimester and beyond, reflecting the grace of motherhood. For more information, visit anookathletics.com or follow @anookathletics

