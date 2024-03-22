Another Kansas City Acquisition for Senske Services

KENNEWICK, Wash., March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Senske Services, a renowned leader in lawn care, pest control, and home services, expands its presence in the Kansas City area with the acquisition of Weber Lawn Care.

Established in 1996, by owner Troy Weber, Weber Lawn Care has been a trusted provider of residential lawn care across the Kansas City area. As Mr. Weber transitions into retirement, he sought a partner dedicated to upholding the legacy of exceptional service he has cultivated. Mr. Weber expressed his confidence in Pro Turf & Pro Pest Solutions, a brand within the Senske family of companies, stating, "I trust the Pro Turf team to take great care of our customers. Everyone at Senske and Pro Turf has been amazing to work with."

Weber Lawn Care's valued customers will now be served by the Pro Turf team. Casey Taylor, CEO of Senske Services, elaborated on the benefits awaiting Weber Lawn Care's clientele, highlighting the expanded range of services available, including comprehensive pest control, tree care, and mosquito control options. "Pro Turf & Pro Pest Solutions delivers outstanding lawn care and pest control services across the Midwest and we're excited to add more customers in the great city of Kansas City," noted Mr. Taylor.

Scott Doss, COO of Pro Turf & Pro Pest Solutions, expressed delight in welcoming Weber customers, remarking "Casey and the team at Senske promised to help grow Pro Turf, I just didn't realize how quickly it would happen. We've been part of the Senske family for a few weeks, and we are already welcoming acquired customers."

This deal represents the second acquisition for Senske in the Midwest and the third overall in 2024, further cementing its strategic growth and commitment to delivering unparalleled service nationwide.

About Senske Services: Since securing investments from private equity firm GTCR, Senske Services has added 11 brands to its portfolio and in addition to Canada, serves customers in fourteen states across the U.S. Senske remains committed to its international expansion strategy, actively seeking partnerships with distinguished home services companies.

More on Senske's M&A process can be found at www.senske.com/why-senske/mergers-and-acquisitions/.

SOURCE Senske Services