Senske Services Expands into Maine with Acquisition of Turf Doctor

KENNEWICK, Wash., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Senske Services, a national leader in lawn care, pest control, and home services, proudly announces its strategic acquisition of Turf Doctor, a well-established provider of professional lawn care and pest control services in Augusta, Maine. This latest acquisition highlights Senske Services' commitment to growing its presence and delivering exceptional services to customers from coast to coast.

Turf Doctor, founded by Michael Russo in 1997, has been a trusted name in Augusta, known for its dedication to creating healthy and vibrant lawns throughout Maine. Under Russo's leadership, Turf Doctor has built a strong reputation for excellence in lawn care solutions, including fertilization, weed control, and pest management.

Mr. Russo, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, "I am confident that Senske is the ideal partner to carry on the legacy of Turf Doctor. Their commitment to customer service and environmental responsibility aligns perfectly with the values that have defined our company."

Casey Taylor, CEO of Senske Services, expressed excitement about the expansion into Maine, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Turf Doctor into the Senske Family of Companies. Michael Russo and his team have built an outstanding organization, and we look forward to continuing their tradition of excellence in lawn care and pest control services."

As Turf Doctor joins Senske Services, they will now operate under the Blades of Green division with Brad Leahy, COO of Blades of Green, overseeing both operations. It will be a seamless transition for both customers and employees as the company continues operating as the Turf Doctor brand. "We are proud of the team we have built at Blades of Green, and we are excited to welcome our new colleagues to the company," said Mr. Leahy. "We look forward to continuing to grow and add more states in the northeast."

About Senske Services: Since securing investments from private equity firm GTCR, Senske Services has added 10 brands to its portfolio and in addition to Canada, serves customers in fourteen states across the U.S. Senske remains committed to its international expansion strategy, actively seeking partnerships with distinguished home services companies.

More on Senske's M&A process can be found at www.senske.com/why-senske/mergers-and-acquisitions/.

SOURCE Senske Services