Another star technology platform of the Sanyou AI-STAL family

——Introducing Sanyou Mrna Mab innovative antibody generation technology platform

SHANGHAI, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the announcement of the 2024 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, microRNA has once again become the focus of global attention. In the past 20 years, three Nobel Prizes have been awarded to the field of RNA molecular research, namely "RNA interference mechanism - double-stranded RNA gene silencing (RNAi)" in 2006, "mRNA vaccines based on modified bases" in 2023, and "microRNA in post-transcriptional gene regulation" in 2024. By studying different types of RNA, scientists have subverted people's previous understanding of the role of RNA in the regulation of gene expression, unveiled the mystery of RNA as the engine of evolution of organisms, and as the control of genetic information flow. This opens a new window for us to understand the basic mechanisms of life sciences, and also opens up new ideas for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases.

The Mrna Mab innovative monoclonal antibody technology platform is launched following this trend, which covers mRNA sequence design, mRNA in vitro transcription and purification, mRNA-LNP packaging, mRNA-LNP animal immunization, STAL phage display antibody library construction, automated antibody library screening, Bac-to-Mammalian full-length antibody production, integrated antibody screening and other technologies, which can provide one-stop innovative antibody research and development from target to high-quality monoclonal antibody.

This platform from Sanyou Bio has a number of advantages: 1) AI-assisted design of the mRNA non-coding region (UTR) sequence to enhance the mRNA stability; 2) Optimization of the mRNA coding region (CDS) sequence based on the sequence analysis software independently developed by the company, which can enhance the mRNA stability and improve the translation efficiency; 3) mRNA animal immunization which can obtain equivalent serum titers, and reduce the preparation cost and time of difficult-to-express antigens. In addition, Sanyou Bio has established a complete mRNA supply chain, which ensures the stability, efficacy and integrity of mRNA from preparation to LNP packaging.

Sanyou Bio's mRNA platform jumps out of the limitations of protein targets, further expands its one-stop service for antigen preparation and antibody discovery, and develops customized plans according to different target types to meet customers' needs. For proteins that are difficult to prepare in vitro, such as multi-transmembrane proteins (e.g., CD20) and GPCR proteins (e.g., CCR8), mRNA immunization can not only reduce the cost and time of antigen preparation, but also maintains comparable serum titer compared to conventional VLP and cell line immunization.

About Sanyou Bio

Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. is a high-tech biopharmaceutical company with the vision of "improving the quality of human life through innovative biologics" and the mission of " to make the R&D easy for innovative biologics". The company is headquartered in Shanghai, China, with subsidiaries in the United States, Europe, and other regions. It has over 20,000 square meters of R&D and GMP facilities that are currently in operation or under planning.

The company has established a world-leading preclinical intelligent and integrated R&D platform for innovative biologics, centered around an innovative platform of super-trillion antibody library. This platform accelerates the development of innovative biologics across four dimensions: new drug discovery, preclinical research, AI-assisted drug development, and frontier scientific research.

Sanyou provides a comprehensive "4C" business model for innovative biologics, combining differentiated CRO, integrated CDO, collaborative CPO, and specialized CRS. The company has built a global marketing network and established business with over 1,200 pharmaceutical and biotech companies worldwide. It has completed more than 1,200 new drug discovery and development service projects, with over 50 collaborative R&D projects, including 9 that have obtained IND approval. The company has also developed thousands of RUO reagents. Sanyou has also received a number of nationwide and Shanghai recognitions and awards.

