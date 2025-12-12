Strategic Partnership | Sanyou Bio and KanryBio Forge Partnership to Co-Develop Key Reagents and Products for Biomarker Assay Kits

SHANGHAI, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 10, 2025, Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. ("Sanyou Bio") and Wenzhou KanryBio Biotech Co., Ltd. ("KanryBio") announced a strategic collaboration agreement. The partnership will focus on the joint development of key reagents and products for biomarker assay kits. By integrating Sanyou Bio's core strengths in innovative biologics discovery with KanryBio's expertise in kit product development and manufacturing, the collaboration aims to provide global biopharmaceutical R&D clients with more efficient, precise, and reliable total solutions for biomarker detection, thereby accelerating drug development and companion diagnostic processes.

Biomarkers are playing an increasingly critical role in drug R&D, clinical diagnostics, and personalized medicine. This strategic partnership is built upon both parties' deep understanding of industry trends and mutual recognition of each other's technical prowess. Sanyou Bio will leverage its globally leading AI Super-Trillion-Level (AI-STAL) intelligent molecular library and integrated drug discovery platform to drive innovative discovery and optimization of high-performance antibodies and other key reagents targeting specific biomarkers. KanryBio will contribute its extensive experience in high-end analytical instruments, high-value consumables, and kit development, along with its international-standard production and quality control systems, to ensure scalable manufacturing, performance validation, and stable supply of the co-developed products.

Through deep synergy, this collaboration aims to create core value across multiple dimensions:

1. Accelerated R&D Cycles: Joint development will shorten the timeline from discovery to productization of high-performance biomarker detection reagents, helping pharmaceutical companies expedite patient stratification, efficacy evaluation, and companion diagnostic development.

2. Enhanced Product Competitiveness: Combining Sanyou Bio's source innovation with KanryBio's engineering and cost-control capabilities, the partners will create high-end, domestically produced assay kits with superior performance, stable supply, and higher cost-effectiveness, reducing dependence on imported products in certain fields.

3. New Market Expansion: By pooling market resources, both companies will jointly promote the co-developed kit products and solutions, offering superior options to biopharmaceutical companies, CROs, and diagnostic firms worldwide and jointly exploring the vast precision medicine market.

Dr. Linglong Zou, Chairman and CEO of KanryBio, stated: "We are thrilled to partner with Sanyou Bio. Their exceptional capabilities in ultra-large-capacity molecular libraries and intelligent screening are impressive. This collaboration provides KanryBio with a powerful innovation engine for the 'upstream' of kit product development. We believe the deep integration of 'discovery + translation' will enable us to respond rapidly to market needs and develop high-quality biomarker detection products that address real customer pain points, jointly advancing industry technology."

Dr. Guojun Lang, Founder and CEO of Sanyou Bio, commented: "The collaboration with KanryBio is a significant extension of Sanyou Bio's mission—'to make innovative biologics accessible to all'—into the field of precision diagnostics. KanryBio's proven 'hard strength' in systematic kit development and production is widely recognized. This strategic synergy is a key step in connecting our molecular discovery capabilities with an industrial partner's engineering platform. We expect this partnership will not only supply high-quality key reagents but also enable us to participate in creating final products that solve customer detection challenges, providing more robust tools for biopharmaceutical R&D and jointly empowering the upgrade of the industry chain."

This strategic partnership marks a solid step for Sanyou Bio in deepening industrial collaboration and building core technological advantages. Both parties will use this collaboration as a starting point to continuously explore broader cooperation, striving to become trusted partners for global biopharmaceutical R&D enterprises.

About KanryBio Biotechnology

Wenzhou KanryBio Biotechnology Co., Ltd. ("KanryBio") leverages the robust scientific and technological strengths of the Wenzhou Institute of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. The company specializes in the R&D, production, and sales of high-end analytical instruments, high-value consumables, and reagents, aiming to deliver solutions with highly automated and sensitive analytical detection capabilities. Through continuous technological innovation and product upgrading, KanryBio strives to reduce client R&D costs and improve production efficiency, forming a complete industrial chain integrating R&D, production, sales, and service.

Headquartered in Wenzhou, Zhejiang, its R&D center serves as the innovation engine, gathering industry professionals and advanced R&D/production equipment. The pilot production workshop has obtained ISO9001 quality management system certification, further solidifying KanryBio's technological leadership and enabling more personalized and customized services and products for clients.

KanryBio is committed to developing electrochemiluminescence analysis platforms, cell sorting platforms, and intelligent laboratory automation platforms, with the goal of breaking foreign technology monopolies and becoming a globally recognized enterprise in the biopharmaceutical and healthcare services sectors.

Since its inception, KanryBio has been awarded numerous honors, including:

First Prize at the 2022 Wenzhou Global Elite Innovation & Entrepreneurship Competition Finals.

First Prize (Category) and Second Prize (Finals) at the 2023 "UCAS Cup" Innovation & Entrepreneurship Competition in Beijing.

Recognition as a Leading Talent Entrepreneurship Project in Longwan District, Wenzhou (2023) and Wenzhou City (2024).

Selection for the Zhejiang Province "Top-Tier Talent Entrepreneurship Project" (2025).

About Sanyou

Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals is a high-tech biopharmaceutical enterprise driven by its super-trillion molecule library and artificial intelligence technology, with the mission of "making innovative biologics R&D easy for clients worldwide". Sanyou Bio has been dedicated to developing a world-class innovative biological drug R&D hub. The company is centered on its AI-driven super-trillion antibody library (AI-STAL) and supported by its world-leading, integrated and intelligent R&D platform for innovative biologics development that seamlessly combines in silico and wet-lab capabilities. Sanyou drives the global development and industrialization of innovative new drugs through diversified business models. Headquartered in Shanghai, China, Sanyou has established global business centers across Asia, North America, and Europe, forming an international business network. The company currently operates and has planned over 20,000 square meters of R&D and GMP facilities. Sanyou has established strong collaborations with more than 2,000 pharmaceutical and biotech companies worldwide, empowering over 1,200 new drug discovery and development projects. It has completed more than 50 collaboration projects, over 10 of which have advanced to IND approval and clinical development stages. The company has filed over 130 invention patents, with more than 30 granted. It has also obtained over 10 national and international qualifications and system certifications, including National High-Tech Enterprise, Shanghai "Specialized and Innovative" Enterprise, ISO9001, and ISO27001.

