Another Talcum Powder Lawsuit Trial Concludes, as New Jersey Jury Awards $37 Million to Mesothelioma Plaintiff, Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reports

Yesterday's verdict in Middlesex County Superior Court followed more than two months of testimony and marked the first time a Plaintiff has prevailed in a talcum powder lawsuit involving Johnson & Johnson's Baby Powder and the often-deadly form of cancer. In the course of the trial, jurors were shown numerous internal documents indicating that, as early as 1969, the Defendants were concerned that Baby Powder could be tainted by asbestos.

The 7-person jury deliberated for less than a day before finding Johnson & Johnson 70% liable for the Plaintiff's damages, while Imery's was found 30% liable. Jurors will reconvene next week to decide whether the companies should be assessed any punitive damages. (Case No. MID-L-7385-16)

Talcum Powder Ovarian Cancer Litigation

More than 6,600 talcum powder lawsuits have been filed against Johnson & Johnson on behalf of women who were diagnosed with ovarian cancer following years of genital talc use. Plaintiffs involved in this litigation have cited numerous studies published since the 1970s suggesting that the regular and repeated application of talc-based powders to the female genitals increased a woman's risk for the often-deadly disease.

The complaints also cite numerous internal documents as evidence that Johnson & Johnson officials were aware of this research but chose not to warn consumers in order to protect profits derived from sales of its Baby Powder and Shower-to-Shower products.

Missouri's 22nd Circuit Court in St. Louis – home to one of the nation's largest talcum powder ovarian cancer litigation -- began trying talcum powder lawsuits in February 2015. So far, four plaintiffs have been awarded compensatory and punitive damages amounting to $110 million, $70 million, $72 million and $55 million. (Case No. 1422-CC09326-01)

While the $72 million verdict was overturned in October, a state court judge refused to dismiss the $110 million award in December.

California completed its first talcum powder ovarian cancer trial in September, when a Los Angeles Superior Court jury awarded the Plaintiff $417 million, including $340 million in punitive damages. However, that verdict was later dismissed by the trial judge. (Case No. BC628228)

