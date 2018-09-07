Another Top Toy 'Wrap' For Moose

These cute furry friends are born with "slap band" tails which allow kids to take them wherever they go. They'll magically wrap round anything and never fall off! They are interactive and friendly, chatting to their owner and between themselves. They can even sing a secret Wrapple rap!

To support the launch, Moose has released a choreographed dance and music video – the Snap, Wrapple, Clap, that is taking over playgrounds and the internet around world. Watch and learn the dance moves and the amazing things Wrapples can do with their slap band tails here: https://youtu.be/OvjvRADt97g

The toys have been designed with an element of nurturing play. The more a child plays and interacts with them, the happier they become and their eyes light up to match their mood.

"Our Little Live brand has grown into a global powerhouse and we're excited to bring an exciting and very different experience to the franchise with Wrapples," said Belinda Gruebner, EVP of Global Marketing at Moose Toys.

"The fact that Wrapples first appeared on Amazon as the number two bestselling toy and it has been included in Walmart's Top Rated by Kids Toy List shows that we are on to yet another winner and in such a competitive category this is an achievement that we are very proud of."

Wrapples will be starting October 1, 2018 with a suggested retail price of $14.99 (USD)

About Moose Toys

Moose Toys exists to make children happy. The team has innovation in their DNA and are famous for the design, development and manufacture of award winning toys that continue to disrupt the market! Moose Toys dominates in categories including collectables, craft, dolls, games and youth electronics and is consistently recognised as the most creative company in the industry.

The family run business disrupted the toy industry with the global phenomenon Shopkins and through these pintsized characters, reinvigorated the way children play. The success of the company extends to the development of content, entertainment and global licensing deals. Moose calls Australia home, has over 400 staff and distributes to over 100 countries.

