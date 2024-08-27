MOOSE TOYS' TILE TOWN DELIVERS THE NEXT EVOLUTION IN KIDS' BUILDING TOYS

"We're adding the Moose WOW to the building playset category" said John Coyne, chief brand officer, Moose Toys. "We took a new approach to the category with magnetic tiles that can be used to build recognizable playsets that have incredibly unique play features and characters for kids to interact with. It's all about the simplicity of 'click, build, play.'"

With easy-to-follow instructions and magnetic tiles, kids create their own action-filled playsets. Placing the special magnetic figures included in each playset on an action tile, activates movements such as blasting a water cannon, opening doors, dancing and more depending on the playset theme.

Moose took a from-the-ground-up approach to the development of Tile Town, viewing the magnetic playset system as a long-term initiative, full of the toymaker's signature innovation. The brand's launch will be supported by a marketing campaign centered on "Click, Build, Play" engaging parents and kids with the easy, fun and quick story-building only Tile Town delivers. With the initial product lineup laying the groundwork, Moose already has built out a multi-year pipeline of new playsets, new action tiles and new top licenses that kids around the world will love.

The initial launch of Tile Town playsets include:

Tile Town: Licensed Properties

Bluey Heeler Family Home – Action Tile Features: buildable moving swing set and an oversized tile of Bluey's iconic 'kiwi rug' that gets the Bluey figure and up to four figures grooving when placed on it. ($59.99)

Jurassic World Dino Rescue – Action Tile Features: buildable truck and dinosaur trap for Velociraptor 'Blue'. ($34.99)

Dino Rescue – Action Tile Features: buildable truck and dinosaur trap for Velociraptor 'Blue'. Jurassic World Gate Escape – Action Tile Features: working elevator, opening 'Jurassic World' gates and climbing dinosaurs (T. Rex and Dilophosaurus). ($99.99)

Tile Town: Core

Pet Clinic and Rescue – Action Tile Features: three tiles to complete your pet check-up – X-ray image of the pet when it steps in front of it, opening pet door and cuteness scale. ($59.99)

Fire Station – Action Tile Features: magnetic slide down pole, water cannon to knock down fire. ($59.99)

Fire Truck – Action Tile Features: deluxe buildable fire truck with lights and sounds, water cannon and an extendable fire ladder. ($29.99)

Tile Town will be available this October. Ahead of the full line launch, an upgraded Bluey Heeler Home and 4WD Vehicle with Bluey's Mum and Dad, is available for presale for $69.99.

Moose Toys is the global master toy partner for the Emmy® Award-winning animated TV sensation Bluey through a licensing deal with BBC Studios.

About Moose Toys

Moose Toys exists to make kids superhappy. For this revolutionary brand happiness lies at the heart of everything we do. With trailblazing toy design, development and manufacturing, no wonder our toys consistently scoop the most longed-for awards. Sprinkling some Moose magic across categories including action figures, collectibles, craft, dolls, games, plush, preschool, vehicles and youth electronics, we've earned our stripes as one of the most creative companies in the industry. As an energetic bunch, we're always on the move, developing groundbreaking content, entertainment and worldwide licensing deals to boot.

This family-run business is proudly built on unshakeable ethical foundations. Our passion for making kids superhappy stretches far beyond our WOW-worthy toys. The Moose Happy Kids Foundation creates moments of happiness and laughter for the children around the world who need it most. We've had a BIG impact on little people, making 3.5 million kids smile so far… and counting.

Australia might be our Moose family home, but with a strong team of 700 dotted across the world, we're committed to sharing our signature superhappy revolution far and wide!

About Bluey

Bluey is produced by Emmy® Award-winning Ludo Studio for ABC KIDS (Australia) and co-commissioned by ABC Children's and BBC Studios Kids & Family. Financed in association with Screen Australia, Bluey is proudly 100% created, written, animated, and post-produced in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, with funding from the Queensland Government through Screen Queensland and the Australian Government.

About Jurassic World

From Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, Jurassic World immerses audiences of all ages in a new era of wonder and thrills where dinosaurs and humankind must learn to coexist. Jurassic World is more than a film franchise. At every turn, this $6 billion film series delivers a larger-than-life destination for exploration, discovery, and epic adventure. Dinosaurs live again and they live in Jurassic World.

SOURCE Moose Toys