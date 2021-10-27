Anova Advances Supply Chain and Driver Optimization as a Remote Telemetry Solutions Provider to Messer in the US and Canada

NEW PROVIDENCE, N.J., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anova, the trusted innovator and leader in remote tank telemetry is proud to share today that they have a decades-long relationship, as a provider of telemetry solutions, with Messer, the largest privately held industrial gas business in the world. The highly valued relationship has been instrumental in advancing the digitization of Messer's supply chain, increases in uptime for customers, full payload deliveries, and improved driver utilization. Anova solutions are used by Messer to optimize logistics, tank sizing and production, empowering the company with real-time data to make value-enhancing decisions.

The wide-ranging Anova solution portfolio serves a broad range of Messer's use cases, within zones that require general electrical classification, intrinsically safe, or explosion-proof models. The solutions have been API-integrated with Messer's logistics and distribution platform. This integration provides timely visibility of both Messer assets and the assets of their distributor partners, allowing for optimized bulk delivery scheduling.

"We deeply value our long history serving Messer," says Kevin Lynch, Senior Vice President of Industrial Gases at Anova. "Our solutions provide customers new insight and an incredible ability to speed and extend the digitization of the supply chain, driving new efficiencies in their operation. It is a privilege to work with Messer in helping them realize supply chain efficiency and driver resource optimization."

Anova is the leading global provider of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions to remotely monitor and manage industrial assets – including industrial tank levels, pressures and temperatures, and predictive maintenance of related industrial equipment. Anova cloud-native solutions are used in over 80 countries around the world, providing insight on close to a million industrial assets, and support in 12 languages. The company's 2,000+ clients run the gamut from small, regional businesses to the world's largest industrial gases, chemicals, and LPG manufacturers and distributors. The company remotely monitors a variety of industrial cryogenic gases, such as liquid nitrogen, oxygen, argon, hydrogen and helium, as well as LPG/Propane, LNG, chemicals, fuels, lubricants, water, and wastewater. With offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, and a global network of representatives, Anova is connecting the industrial world - for better.

