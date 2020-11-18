Anova Launches New And Improved Vacuum Sealer Bags That Are 100 Percent Plastic Neutral through Partnership With Plastic Bank®

The Anova Precision® Vacuum Sealer Bags have two layers of low-density polyethylene with one percent prodegradant additive and one layer of polyamide/nylon and are BPA free. However, the bags and rolls have the same durable, reliable vacuum seal, that can safely withstand multi-day cooks and boiling temperatures up to four hours that consumers expect from sous vide cooking.

"Our mission is to make it super simple to cook for home cooks by giving them access to pro-level tools and techniques. The first way we did that was through sous vide," said CEO and Co-Founder, Stephen Svajian. "But the biggest drawback of cooking sous vide is plastic waste, particularly the contribution towards single-use plastics. We launched the Anova Sustainability Initiative to address this problem with our partners and manufacturers. Today, we are one step closer to finding a long-term solution to cooking in plastic bags."

The new and improved Anova Precision® Vacuum Sealer bags are designed to break down faster than standard plastic when exposed to light and air in the open environment, including forests, rivers and oceans. But bags that end up in landfills will not experience sufficient oxygen and sunlight exposure to degrade naturally.

"There are no eco-friendly vacuum sealer bags on the market that are safe for the full range of sous vide cooking and food storage. Our bags are the best solution for now, but not forever," said Svajian. "Our goal is to have a fully recyclable or compostable bag available by 2022. The new and improved Anova Precision® Vacuum Sealer Bags are just one step in our journey to bringing sustainable sous vide to our #anovafoodnerd community and beyond."

"Until we create a fully recyclable or compostable bag, it is important as a company to make sure our bags aren't adding more waste which is why we teamed up with Plastic Bank, an organization doing incredible work to not only stop plastic getting into our oceans, but to improve the lives and communities that collect plastic waste," Svajian said.

"Together, Plastic Bank and Anova are changing the way we eat and the way we think of single-use plastic," says David Katz, founder and CEO of Plastic Bank. "Our partnership represents a unique opportunity for environmental change by offsetting Anova's plastic footprint, while creating lasting social and economic impact in coastal communities."

ABOUT ANOVA

Founded in 2013, Anova helped transform the smart kitchen appliance market with the launch of the first commercially available and affordable sous vide immersion circulator. Today with its family of Anova Precision® products, Anova is a leading provider of sous vide cookers. Headquartered in San Francisco, Anova is changing the way people cook through its hardware devices and software platform, enabling home cooks to easily create perfectly cooked meals every day. For more news and information on Anova and its products, please visit anovaculinary.com .

About Plastic Bank

Plastic Bank® empowers the regenerative society. We are helping the world stop ocean plastic while improving the lives of collector communities. Plastic Bank builds ethical recycling ecosystems in coastal communities and reprocesses the materials for reintroduction into the global manufacturing supply chain. Collectors receive a premium for the materials they collect which helps them provide basic family necessities such as groceries, cooking fuel, school tuition, and health insurance. Plastic Bank's certified blockchain platform secures the entire transaction and provides real-time data visualization – allowing for transparency, traceability, and rapid scalability. The collected material is reborn as Social Plastic® which can be easily reintegrated into products and packaging as part of a closed-loop supply chain. Plastic Bank currently operates in Haiti, Brazil, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Egypt. For more information, please visit plasticbank.com.

Press Contact: Austin Lewis, [email protected]

SOURCE Anova

Related Links

http://anovaculinary.com

