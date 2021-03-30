Anova Transcend™ IoT Platform Advances Industrial Gases Supply Chain Monitoring

"With Anova Transcend, our customers have the ability to bring together, in one place, key metrics, such as tank level and pressure, along with advanced systems flow rates, ambient temperatures, pressure, and other variables," says Kevin Lynch, Senior Vice President of Industrial Gases at Anova. "This offers an incredible ability to speed and extend the digitization of the supply chain beyond tanks, painting a more extensive, accurate, and actionable view of the operations."

"Our Industrial Gases team, led by Kevin Lynch, has developed new, incredible solutions to not only remotely monitor industrial gases tanks, but also adjacent equipment like vaporizers, compressors, pipelines, and PLC's, enabling enhanced predictive analytics across more of our customers' businesses. Much of this was borne out of the needs of the past year as our customers requested more IoT solutions to remotely monitor industrial equipment in real-time. With Anova Transcend, our industry can now achieve more far-reaching digitization of supply chains," says Chet Reshamwala, CEO at Anova.

"Beyond tanks, Anova clients are incorporating remote telemetry of advanced systems to achieve better safety measures, greater process efficiency, address sustainability and meet customer service goals. Beyond providing the performance and scale required for our industry's complex supply chains, Anova Transcend helps users better visualize data. They can derive faster insight and customize how they view information to better manage their specific operations."

Highlights of Anova Transcend include:

ALL ASSETS. ONE PLATFORM: Monitor critical operating parameters from multiple advanced systems assets side-by-side with your tanks: levels, pressures, flow rates, and others.

BEAUTIFUL VISUALIZATIONS: Simplifying the complex. Your data brought to life, for your operational ease.

INSTANT INSIGHT: Make informed decisions and act with confidence.

DASHBOARDS, YOUR WAY: Customizable dashboards to focus on what matters most.

NEAR REAL-TIME SPEED: Timely access to data backed by state-of-the-art cloud-based storage.

HIGHLY SCALABLE: Able to support hundreds of thousands of assets with multiple measurements.

About Anova

Anova is the leading global provider of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions to remotely monitor and manage industrial assets – including industrial tank levels, pressures and temperatures, and predictive maintenance of related industrial equipment. Anova has a proven track record resulting from over 30 years of industrial monitoring experience in the design, installation and maintenance of systems that employ advanced wireless hardware, software technologies and cloud-based analytics. It provides unmatched scale, service, and innovation to service over 1,700 customers in 70+ countries. Anova has offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, plus a global network of representatives. With over 700,000 cellular, satellite, and LPWAN devices monitoring a variety of cryogenic gases, LPG & Propane, LNG, chemicals, oils, lubricants, fuels, and water, Anova is connecting the industrial world - for better.

