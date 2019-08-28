Anritsu Adds PTC ACSES Measurement Capability to LMR Master™ S412E Field Analyzer

MORGAN HILL, Calif., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anritsu Company has enhanced its LMR Master™ S412E Land Mobile Radio Modulation Analyzer with Positive Train Control (PTC) Advanced Civil Speed Enforcement System (ACSES) capability. The new measurement capability expands the S412E's industry-leading PTC testing suite and provides field engineers and technicians with a handheld solution to test and verify PTC ACSES systems.

Anritsu has added PTC ACSES measurement capability to its LMR Master S412E Field Analyzer to verify PTC ACSES systems.

The PTC ACSES capability on the LMR Master S412E leverages PTC parameters from its existing and field-proven PTC measurement solution to validate functionality of the communications system. It consists of three main testing components:

Over-The-Air (OTA) – The S412E is now the first PTC ACSES analyzer that can decode OTA PTC ACSES messages to verify communication manager functionality. Additionally, it can conduct key measurements, including bit error rate (BER) and packet error rate (PER).

Receiver – Base station/wayside receive sensitivity performance of PTC ACSES systems can be verified with the S412E.

Coverage – Rail operators can test received signal strength indicator (RSSI), BER, and error vector magnitude (EVM) to verify the coverage area of a PTC ACSES system.

With the new capability, the LMR Master S412E addresses the testing requirements to verify PTS ACSES, a key component for passenger train safety. It establishes the LMR Master S412E as a full-feature PTC ACSES field test solution for the passenger railway market and expands Anritsu's industry-leading PTC measurement tool portfolio.

LMR Master S412E Analyzer

The LMR Master S412E combines a high-performance receiver/spectrum analyzer with an advanced handheld vector network analyzer (VNA). It also includes a vector signal generator supporting PTC, CW/P25, DMR (MotoTRBO™), TETRA, and NXDN™ with internally adjustable power from 0 dBm to –130 dBm. This handheld instrument is ideal for field testing the RF performance of NBFM, P25, P25 Phase 2 (TDMA), DMR (MotoTRBO), TETRA, NXDN, dPMR, and LTE for commercial, public safety, maritime, and critical infrastructure radio systems. It also offers support for USA Class 1 railway PTC systems. For railway operators that use GSM-R systems, the LMR Master can be configured with GSM/GPRS/EDGE measurements.

About Anritsu

Anritsu Company is the United States subsidiary of Anritsu Corporation, a global provider of innovative communications test and measurement solutions for 120 years. Anritsu's "2020 VISION" philosophy engages customers as true partners to help develop wireless, optical, microwave/RF, and digital solutions for R&D, manufacturing, installation, and maintenance applications, as well as multidimensional service assurance solutions for network monitoring and optimization. Anritsu also provides precision microwave/RF components, optical devices, and high-speed electrical devices for communication products and systems. The company develops advanced solutions for 5G, M2M, IoT, as well as other emerging and legacy wireline and wireless communication markets. With offices throughout the world, Anritsu has approximately 4,000 employees in over 90 countries.

