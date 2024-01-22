Anritsu to Expand into Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN) with Skylo Test Cases

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skylo Technologies, the leading global non-terrestrial network (NTN) service provider, announces that Anritsu Corporation, a global leader in telecommunications testing technology, will enable OEMs and third-party test houses to conduct Skylo-defined testing of NTN devices using Anritsu test platforms. This collaboration enables device, module, and chipset manufacturers to use a trusted third party to ensure their products are compatible with Skylo's network, delivering the highest standards of performance, reliability, and connectivity for their customers.

Anritsu's advanced testing methodologies and equipment will play a crucial role in evaluating the robustness and efficiency of devices intended for use on Skylo's network. This testing process is designed to rigorously assess each device's functionality, signal integrity, and Radio Frequency (RF) characteristics, guaranteeing that they can withstand diverse and potentially challenging environmental and RF conditions.

Anritsu will support a number of test areas, including device RF parametrics, Over-The-Air (OTA), Performance, Protocol Conformance, and RF Conformance.

Dr. Andrew Nuttall, CTO and Co-Founder of Skylo, says, "Skylo is committed to revolutionizing the way the world connects, especially in remote and underserved areas. Our partnership with Anritsu is a significant step towards ensuring that our customers and partners can get their devices certified on our network in the quickest, easiest ways possible. Anritsu's expertise in testing and certification is invaluable in our mission to provide seamless connectivity everywhere."

Jonathan Borrill, CTO for Anritsu T&M, says, "We are thrilled to partner with Skylo and contribute to its groundbreaking work in non-terrestrial networks. We believe NTN is a key technology that has begun to revolutionize the world of telecommunications and will become an integral part of future wireless networks. Our shared commitment to excellence in telecommunications will ensure that devices operating on Skylo's network are of the highest caliber."

Anritsu will demonstrate at MWC 2024 in Barcelona, RF measurement of NTN NB-IoT, which is one of the key topics and lead deployments for satellite "direct to device" using Anritsu's MT8821C Radio Communication Analyzer, enabling customers to test RF parametric with call connection in NTN environment. Visit hall 5, stand 5D41

Skylo Technologies is a global NTN service provider based in Mountain View, CA, with live service available in Europe, Canada, and the contiguous United States that allows smartphone and IoT cellular devices to connect directly over existing satellites. Devices connected over satellite are managed and served by Skylo's commercial NTN vRAN, featuring a 3GPP standards-based cloud-native base station and core. Skylo works with existing satellite operators, network operators, and device makers to provide subscribers an anywhere, anytime connectivity solution that seamlessly roams between terrestrial and satellite networks. Skylo's focus is on enabling connected services for people outdoors and connected workflows for machines at work across critical industries such as agriculture, maritime, logistics, mining, and others, in addition to mass-market consumer devices.

Anritsu is a provider of innovative communications test and measurement solutions. Anritsu engages customers as true partners to help develop wireless, optical, microwave/RF, and digital solutions for R&D, manufacturing, installation, and maintenance applications, as well as multidimensional service assurance solutions for network monitoring and optimization. Anritsu also provides precision microwave/RF components, optical devices, and high-speed electrical devices for communication products and systems. The company develops advanced solutions for emerging and legacy wireline and wireless technologies used in commercial, private, military/aerospace, government, and other markets.

To learn more visit www.anritsu.com

