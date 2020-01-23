Anritsu and Synopsys to Jointly Demonstrate World's First PCI Express® 5.0 Rx LEQ Test System

ALLEN, Texas, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anritsu Corporation and Synopsys are jointly demonstrating the world's first PCI Express® (PCIe® ) 5.0 Rx LEQ Test System supporting compliance test items using Anritsu's Signal Quality Analyzer-R MP1900A series PCI Express 5.0 test system and Synopsys' DesignWare® IP for PCIe at DesignCon 2020 in Santa Clara, January 28-30. The live demonstrations will be conducted in the Anritsu DesignCon booth, #837.

With high-speed data rates of 32 GT/s, PCIe 5.0 requires new measurements, such as complex link training and crosstalk tests. With high-quality signals supporting 32G, the MP1900A PCIe solution improves the efficiency of link training tests by monitoring/logging Link Training and Status State Machine (LTSSM) transitions and generating event triggers for waveform capture. Multichannel expandability for crosstalk tests and easy expandability from PCIe 4.0 (16 GT/s data rates) to PCIe 5.0 (32 GT/s data rates) support early implementation of PCIe 5.0 products.

The joint DesignCon 2020 exhibit will demonstrate stress signal generation using the MP1900A BERT and a PCIe 5.0 compliance board. It will also conduct actual link training of a system incorporating the Synopsys DesignWare IP for PCIe 5.0 and Anritsu MP1900A PCIe 5.0 Link Training Software to evaluate receiver stressed input characteristics.

About the Signal Quality Analyzer-R MP1900A

Anritsu's Signal Quality Analyzer-R MP1900A series is a high-performance bit error rate tester (BERT) for testing computer high-speed bus interfaces, such as PCI Express 5.0, USB3.2/4.0, and 53.125-Gbaud PAM4 400/800 GbE-compliant communications equipment. It is also for measuring next-generation, high-speed communications interfaces, such as PCI Express 6.0, used by PAM4.

About Anritsu

Anritsu Company is the United States subsidiary of Anritsu Corporation, a global provider of innovative communications test and measurement solutions for 120 years. Anritsu's "2020 VISION" philosophy engages customers as true partners to help develop wireless, optical, microwave/RF, and digital solutions for R&D, manufacturing, installation, and maintenance applications, as well as multidimensional service assurance solutions for network monitoring and optimization. Anritsu also provides precision microwave/RF components, optical devices, and high-speed electrical devices for communication products and systems. The company develops advanced solutions for 5G, M2M, IoT, as well as other emerging and legacy wireline and wireless communication markets. With offices throughout the world, Anritsu has approximately 4,000 employees in over 90 countries. To learn more visit www.anritsu.com and follow Anritsu on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter , and YouTube .

SOURCE Anritsu Company

Related Links

https://www.anritsu.com

