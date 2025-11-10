Anritsu Launches Virtual Network Measurement Solution to Evaluate Communication Quality in Cloud and Virtual Environments

— New Measurement Solution Accurately Measures Latency, Jitter, and Throughput Using Cloud-based Software —

MORGAN HILL, Calif., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anritsu Corporation introduces its Virtual Network Master for AWS MX109030PC, a virtual network measurement solution operating in Amazon Web Services (AWS)* cloud environments. This software-based solution enables accurate, repeatable evaluation of communication quality across networks, including cloud and virtual environments. It measures key network quality indicators, such as latency, jitter, throughput, and packet (frame) loss rate, in one-way and round-trip directions. This software can accurately evaluate end-to-end (E2E) communication quality, even in virtual environments where hardware test instruments cannot be installed.

Moreover, adding the Network Master™ Pro MT1000A/MT1040A test hardware to the network cellular side supports consistent quality evaluation from the core and cloud to field-deployed devices.

Anritsu virtual network measurement solution operates in AWS cloud environments to ensure network operation. Post this

Development Background

With advances in cloud technology and virtualization, network communication quality is influenced significantly by virtual layers, such as servers and virtual switches. However, installing test hardware in data centers and cloud environments is difficult, causing challenges in understanding the actual quality of service between applications. Anritsu has developed this solution operating on AWS to accurately and reproducibly evaluate E2E quality under realistic operating conditions even in virtual environments.

The Virtual Network Master for AWS MX109030PC software-based solution accurately evaluates network communication quality in cloud and virtual environments. Deploying software probes running on AWS across cloud, data center, and virtual networks enables precise communication quality assessment, even in environments where hardware test instruments cannot be located. It supports:

Measurement Items: Throughput, latency, jitter, and packet (frame) loss rate

Operability: Remote operation and automation via web browser GUI and API

Interoperability: Peer-to-peer testing between MX109030PC units and provides end-to-end network quality visualization from field to cloud using the MT1000A/MT1040A

About Anritsu

Anritsu is a provider of innovative communications test and measurement solutions. Anritsu engages customers as true partners to help develop wireless, optical, microwave/RF, and digital solutions for R&D, manufacturing, installation, and maintenance applications, as well as multidimensional service assurance solutions for network monitoring and optimization. Anritsu also provides precision microwave/RF components, optical devices, and high-speed electrical devices for communication products and systems. The company develops advanced solutions for emerging and legacy wireline and wireless technologies used in commercial, private, military/aerospace, government, and other markets.

To learn more visit www.anritsu.com and follow Anritsu on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

*Amazon Web Services and AWS are registered trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

Agency Contact:

Patrick Brightman

3E Public Relations

[email protected]

973.263.5475

SOURCE Anritsu Company