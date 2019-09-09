ANSI and Workcred Announce Conference: "Building an Effective Workforce for the Future"

The conference will be held on November 7, 2019, in Washington, DC , and is a highlight of World Standards Week , ANSI's annual gathering, with multiple conferences, meetings, and special events designed to inspire open dialogue about standardization, conformity assessment, and issues of national priority.

Featured speakers will offer expert perspectives on workforce trends and challenges and examine how employers can prepare themselves and current and future talent to meet future needs. Keynote speaker Patrick Gallagher, Ph.D., chancellor of the University of Pittsburgh and former under secretary for standards and technology in the U.S. Department of Commerce, will share his views on opportunities to address the skills gap through a multi-stakeholder process to develop credentials that function at market scale. Anthony Carnevale, Ph.D., director of the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce, will highlight economic trends and factors affecting the workforce of tomorrow in his afternoon keynote. Interactive panel sessions will include:

The Future of Work will explore how new technologies are changing skill demands, and how companies may need to change to ensure that their skill needs are met. Jane Oates , president of WorkingNation, and former assistant secretary of Employment and Training at the U.S. Department of Labor, will moderate.

will explore how new technologies are changing skill demands, and how companies may need to change to ensure that their skill needs are met. , president of WorkingNation, and former assistant secretary of Employment and Training at the U.S. Department of Labor, will moderate. New Credentials for the Future Workforce will examine new methods and types of credentials that are disrupting traditional models of learning. Kemi Jona , Ph.D., the founding director of the Lowell Institute School, and associate dean of undergraduate programs at Northeastern University , will serve as moderator.

will examine new methods and types of credentials that are disrupting traditional models of learning. , Ph.D., the founding director of the Lowell Institute School, and associate dean of undergraduate programs at , will serve as moderator. Upskilling, Reskilling, and Retraining Today's Workforce will showcase ways in which panelists' organizations are upskilling and reskilling to meet the demands of industry. Brad Markell , the executive director of AFL-CIO Working for America Institute, will moderate the session.

will showcase ways in which panelists' organizations are upskilling and reskilling to meet the demands of industry. , the executive director of AFL-CIO Working for America Institute, will moderate the session. Future of the Standards Workforce, moderated by Mary Saunders , the vice president of government relations at ANSI, panelists will highlight the innovative ways in which members of the standardization community are responding to various workforce challenges.

The conference is open to all interested parties – REGISTER to secure a seat at the event.

Full details about the program and speakers are available on the conference webpage.

About ANSI

The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) is a private non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance U.S. global competitiveness and the American quality of life by promoting, facilitating, and safeguarding the integrity of the voluntary standardization and conformity assessment system. Its membership is made up of businesses, professional societies and trade associations, standards developers, government agencies, and consumer and labor organizations. ANSI represents and serves the diverse interests of more than 270,000 companies and organizations and 30 million professionals worldwide. The Institute is the official U.S. representative to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and, via the U.S. National Committee, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). For more information, visit www.ansi.org.

About Workcred

Formed in 2014, Workcred is an affiliate of ANSI whose mission is to strengthen workforce quality by improving the credentialing system, ensuring its ongoing relevance, and preparing employers, workers, educators, and governments to use it effectively. Workcred's vision is a labor market that relies on the relevance, quality, and value of workforce credentials for opportunities, growth, and development. Learn more at www.workcred.org.

