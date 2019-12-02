ANSI Announces Dates for World Standards Week 2020

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Save the Date: The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) has announced dates for World Standards Week 2020, which will be held October 19–23 in Washington, DC. ANSI's World Standards Week (WSW) is the standardization community's premier annual gathering, with multiple conferences, committee meetings, and special events designed to inspire open dialogue about standardization and conformity assessment.

Nearly 400 individuals attend WSW each year, representing industry, government, standards developing organizations, trade associations, consumer groups, academia, and more.

ANSI's Leadership and Service Awards ceremony will take place on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. The awards recognize the dedication, and vision of individuals who contribute to and participate in the U.S. and global voluntary standards-setting and conformity assessment activities [see the 2019 winners here]. ANSI will issue its call for nominations for the 2020 awards in early spring.

The U.S. Celebration of World Standards Day (WSD), an event intended to raise awareness of the importance of global standardization to the world economy and to promote its role in helping meet the needs of business, industry, government, and consumers worldwide, will be held on Thursday, October 22. ANSI and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) are standing co-chairs of the U.S. Celebration of WSD Committee. In 2020, IAPMO will serve as the administrating organization for the event.

More details, including the schedule of events and registration information, will be posted to www.ansi.org/wsweek as they become available.

Sponsorship opportunities will also be available at a variety of levels for companies and organizations wishing to show their support for the voluntary standardization community.

About ANSI

The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) is a private non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance U.S. global competitiveness and the American quality of life by promoting, facilitating, and safeguarding the integrity of the voluntary standardization and conformity assessment system. Its membership is comprised of businesses, professional societies and trade associations, standards developers, government agencies, and consumer and labor organizations.

The Institute represents and serves the diverse interests of more than 270,000 companies and organizations and 30 million professionals worldwide. ANSI is the official U.S. representative to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and, via the U.S. National Committee, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). For more information, visit www.ansi.org .

