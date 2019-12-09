ANSI Board of Directors Names Volunteer Leaders for 2020

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Board of Directors has announced its new members and officers for the term beginning January 1, 2020.

GP Russ Chaney, chief executive officer, IAPMO, was appointed to a third and final term as chair of the ANSI Board.

Supporting the chair will be the following vice chairs: Dale Cyr, Inteleos and Claire Ramspeck, American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) were each appointed to a first two-year term. David Miller, American Petroleum Institute and Phil Piqueira, UL continue in their current terms.

The following individuals have been elected to the Board as directors-at-large for terms beginning January 2020 and concluding at year-end 2022:

Scott Colburn , U.S. Food and Drug Administration



, U.S. Food and Drug Administration Don Huber , Consumer Reports



, Consumer Reports Gillian Kelleher , Wegmans Foods Markets



, Wegmans Foods Markets Timothy Klein , U.S. Department of Transportation



, U.S. Department of Transportation John Kulick , Siemens Corporation



, Siemens Corporation Amy Marasco , Microsoft Corporation



, Microsoft Corporation Philip Mattson , U.S. Department of Homeland Security



, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Joseph McGuire , Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers



, Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers Susan Miller , The Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions



, The Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions Katharine Morgan , ASTM International



, ASTM International David Pittle , Consumer Representative

In addition, the Board of Directors Nominating Committee has filled three vacant director-at-large positions with:

Jen Padberg , Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation (AAMI)



, Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation (AAMI) Rusty Rentsch , Aerospace Industries Association (AIA)



, Aerospace Industries Association (AIA) Rachel Weintraub , Consumer Federation of America

The following Board members will serve as ANSI Member Forum chairs beginning in 2020: Linda Golodner (Consumer Interest Forum), James Matthews III (Company Member Forum), Patricia Edwards (Government Member Forum), and Dr. Mary McKiel (Organizational Member Forum).

Individuals leaving the Board at the end of 2019 are as follows:

Monica Barone , Qualcomm Incorporated



, Qualcomm Incorporated Dick Church , Plastic Pipe and Fittings Association



, Plastic Pipe and Fittings Association Konstantinos Karachalios , IEEE Standards Association



, IEEE Standards Association Jon Labrador , ASME



, ASME Clark Silcox , The National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA)



, The National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) Paris Stavrianidis , FM Approvals



, FM Approvals Andy Updegrove , Gesmer Updegrove LLP

The members and staff of the ANSI Federation express their gratitude and thanks to all of these individuals for their many contributions and efforts in support of the Institute and the U.S. voluntary consensus standardization and conformity assessment community.

