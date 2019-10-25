ANSI, in Partnership with European Standardization Organizations, Releases Guidance Documents to Clarify the U.S. and European Standardization Systems

Key sections of the U.S. document—an effort that took nearly two years to complete— titled " European Questions About the U.S. Standardization System ," include:

Details on the ANSI-Accredited Standards Developing Organizations (SDOs) and audited designators

Description on the relations between the U.S. standardization system, the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC)

Conformity assessment clauses in standards

The Use of standards in technical regulations at the sub-federal and federal levels

Information about SMEs and societal stakeholders

The Use of standards in Federal or state public procurement

The European document, "Questions and Answers Regarding the European Standardization System," includes the following key sections:

About the European Standardization Organizations (ESOs)

Rules and procedures for developing European standards

Standards in support of European regulation

Contributing to European standards

Market perspectives, and

Supporting economic growth and Small and Medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)

Both guides are intended to serve as living documents, with new questions added when posed by constituents.

"As coordinator of the U.S. private sector, voluntary standardization system, ANSI is pleased to cooperate with our European partners to help drive greater understanding of our respective standardization systems in support of trade, market access, and innovation," said ANSI president and CEO S. Joe Bhatia.

"Our collaboration with ANSI is part of CEN and CENELEC's efforts to establish fruitful partnerships with fellow organizations, members of ISO and IEC, to facilitate voluntary consensus at international level and enable global market access for the European business while achieving the European sustainability objectives," explained Elena Santiago Cid, CEN and CENELEC's Secretary General. "Through this partnership, we aim to increase the understanding and exchanges on our respective standardization systems, to the benefit of companies and consumers on both sides of the Atlantic."

"Bringing together standards bodies from different parts of the world is in ETSI's DNA; enhancing cooperation with ANSI further enables our members to succeed in the development of technologies for the future network transformation at a global level," said Luis Jorge Romero, ETSI's Director-General.

Access European Questions About the U.S. Standardization System and Questions and Answers Regarding the European Standardization System.

About ANSI

The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) is a private non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance U.S. global competitiveness and the American quality of life by promoting, facilitating, and safeguarding the integrity of the voluntary standardization and conformity assessment system. Its membership is comprised of businesses, professional societies and trade associations, standards developers, government agencies, and consumer and labor organizations.

The Institute represents and serves the diverse interests of more than 270,000 companies and organizations and 30 million professionals worldwide. ANSI is the official U.S. representative to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and, via the U.S. National Committee, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). For more information, visit www.ansi.org.

ABOUT CEN

CEN (European Committee for Standardization) is recognized by the EU and EFTA as the European Standardization Organization responsible for developing standards at European level. These standards set out specifications and procedures for a wide range of materials, processes, products and services.

The members of CEN are the National Standardization Bodies of 34 European countries. European Standards (ENs) and other standardization deliverables adopted by CEN are accepted and recognized in all of these countries.

European Standards contribute to enhancing safety, improving quality, facilitating cross-border trade and strengthening the European Single Market. They are developed through a process of collaboration between experts nominated by business and industry, research institutes, consumer and environmental organizations and other stakeholders. CEN works to promote the international alignment of standards in the framework of technical cooperation agreements with ISO (International Organization for Standardization).

ABOUT CENELEC

CENELEC (European Committee for Electrotechnical Standardization) is recognized by the EU and EFTA as the European Standardization Organization responsible for developing standards at European level. These standards set out specifications and procedures for a wide range of materials, processes, products and services.

The members of CENELEC are the National Electrotechnical Committees of 34 European countries. European Standards (ENs) and other standardization deliverables adopted by CENELEC are accepted and recognized in all of these countries.

European Standards contribute to enhancing safety, improving quality, facilitating cross-border trade and strengthening the European Single Market. They are developed through a process of collaboration between experts nominated by business and industry, research institutes, consumer and environmental organizations and other stakeholders. CENELEC works to promote the international alignment of standards in the framework of technical cooperation agreements with IEC (International Electrotechnical Commission).

ABOUT ETSI

ETSI provides members with an open and inclusive environment to support the timely development, ratification and testing of globally applicable standards for ICT-enabled systems, applications and services across all sectors of industry and society. It is a not-for-profit body with more than 850 member organizations worldwide, drawn from 65 countries and five continents. Members comprise a diversified pool of large and small private companies, research entities, academia, government and public organizations. ETSI is one of only three bodies officially recognized by the EU as a European Standards Organization (ESO).

SOURCE American National Standards Institute

Related Links

http://www.ansi.org

