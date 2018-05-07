ANSI Launches Pilot Accreditation Program for Certification Bodies under Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Final Rule on Formaldehyde Testing on Composite Wood Products

On February 7, 2018, the EPA published this final rule, revising the Formaldehyde Emissions Standards for Composite Wood Products regulations. The revision updates the incorporation by reference of multiple voluntary consensus standards that have been updated, superseded, or withdrawn, and provides a technical correction to allow panel producers to correlate their approved quality control test method to ASTM E1333–14, Standard Test Method for Determining Formaldehyde Concentrations in Air and Emission Rates from Wood Products Using a Large Chamber, or, upon showing equivalence, to ASTM D6007–14, Standard Test Method for Determining Formaldehyde Concentrations in Air from Wood Products Using a Small-Scale Chamber.

See the Federal Register notice announcing the EPA Final Rule on Formaldehyde Testing on Composite Wood Products.

ANSI is one of four accreditation bodies (ABs) recognized by the EPA to provide accreditation services under the final rule, which is intended to reduce exposure to formaldehyde emissions from certain wood products produced domestically or imported into the United States. The rule includes formaldehyde emission standards applicable to hardwood plywood, medium-density fiberboard, and particleboard – and finished goods containing these products – that are sold, supplied, offered for sale, or manufactured (including imported) in the United States.

Certification bodies (CBs) seeking accreditation by ANSI under the EPA Final Rule on Formaldehyde Testing on Composite Wood Products will be required to comply with the applicable requirements and processes contained in the EPA's Rules; with ISO/IEC 17065, Conformity assessment – Requirements for bodies certifying products, processes and services; and with ANSI Policy PRO-PL-102, Manual of Operations for Accreditation of Product Certification Programs. Upon successful assessment of competence in accordance with these requirements, ANSI will grant a CB accreditation of its process.

To learn more about the program and information on accreditation requirements, fees, and the application process, please contact Reinaldo Figueiredo (rfigueir@ansi.org; 202-331-3611), or Nikki Jackson (njackson@ansi.org; 202-331-3611).

About ANSI Accreditation

ANSI Accreditation provides assurance that standards, goods, and services meet essential requirements throughout the global supply chain – engendering consumer trust and fostering competitiveness. Increasingly, procurement authorities, government agencies, and program/scheme owners are specifying accreditation in order to demonstrate the technical competence and impartiality of conformance services and processes. These assessments enhance confidence between buyers and sellers as they mitigate risk.

About ANSI

The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) is a private non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance U.S. global competitiveness and the American quality of life by promoting, facilitating, and safeguarding the integrity of the voluntary standardization and conformity assessment system. Its membership is comprised of businesses, professional societies and trade associations, standards developers, government agencies, and consumer and labor organizations.

The Institute represents and serves the diverse interests of more than 270,000 companies and organizations and 30 million professionals worldwide. ANSI is the official U.S. representative to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and, via the U.S. National Committee, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). For more information, visit www.ansi.org.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ansi-launches-pilot-accreditation-program-for-certification-bodies-under-environmental-protection-agency-epa-final-rule-on-formaldehyde-testing-on-composite-wood-products-300643577.html

SOURCE American National Standards Institute

Related Links

http://www.ansi.org

